HIGH ISLAND
The experience edge showed and Sugar Land Logos Prep rode the legs of standout Ethan Morgan, as Lions topped the High Island Cardinals, 56-18, on Friday night at The Nest.
High Island head coach Matt Miracle said the senior-laden Logos Prep team was really tough and that Morgan was the best running back the Cardinals have seen this season.
“You could really tell the difference — we’re really young, and they’re not,” Miracle said.
The Cardinals actually got out to an early 6-0 lead on a short rushing touchdown by Nate Jackson, but from there, it was all Logos Prep, as the Lions scored on back-to-back possessions and took a 32-12 lead into the halftime break.
High Island scored on a Hail Mary pass from Milo Malinchalk to Joey Lester right at the end of the first half.
Logos Prep ballooned its lead to 48-18 heading into the final quarter, with Jackson’s second TD of the game accounting for High Island’s final score.
The Cardinals (1-2) will look to rebound 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Chester.
