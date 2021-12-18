A stern test against a quality opponent was what Clear Brook Wolverines head girls basketball coach Warren Brooks said his team needed, and they got just that in a hard-fought 52-41 road win Saturday afternoon against the Clear Falls Knights.
“Games like this are needed because our district is tough,” Brooks said.
Strong finishes to each quarter by Clear Brook proved to be a difference-maker in the game, as the Wolverines were finally able to put away a resilient Knights squad with a 12-3 run to close out the contest.
“Early in the year, we’d have these slow starts and then finish strong, and then lately, we’ve been been having these fast starts and not really finishing,” Brooks said. “So, now we’re just trying to put it all together.”
Freshman standout Rezia Castillo had been somewhat quiet in the game, but came up big when it mattered most, scoring eight of her team-high 17 points during the Wolverines’ game-cinching fourth-quarter run.
Down 6-5 midway through the first quarter, Clear Brook rattled off five unanswered points (four coming from Castillo), and eventually took a 10-7 lead through one quarter.
Leading 17-16 with 1:35 left in the second quarter, Alyssa Berry scored all six points of a 6-2 run that saw the Wolverines go into halftime up 23-18.
The Knights battled to reclaim a 27-25 lead in the third quarter on a 3-point bucket from Samora Watson, but Clear Brook was again able to close out a quarter with purpose, taking a 35-31 lead into the final period.
“We just want to work on getting better, and I did see a lot of things get better today,” Clear Falls head girls basketball coach Orlandor Joseph said.
Castillo grabbed six rebounds to go along with her team-best 17 points. Berry added 14 points, and Amanda Benjamin pulled down a game-high seven rebounds.
Watson missed much of the first half with foul trouble, but still compiled a game-high 20 points to lead Clear Falls. Emiyah Farmer chipped in seven points.
The taller Wolverines team was able to out-rebound the Knights 37-20.
Both teams are next back in action with non-district games next week. Clear Brook (2-0 in District 24-6A) hosts Houston St. Agnes 1 p.m. Tuesday, while Clear Falls (1-1) will be back at home 2 p.m. against Fort Bend Kempner.
