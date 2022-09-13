Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Lake 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats logged an important district win at home Tuesday night with an emphatic 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 sweep of rival Clear Lake.
Leading the way for the Wildcats were Stratton Sneed (18 kills), Mia Sauers (20 digs, three aces), Daisy Mitchell (18 assists), McKinley Cole (13 assists, two aces) and Brynn Weber (13 digs).
Next up, Clear Creek (2-0 in District 24-6A) has a bye from district play in which the team will look to stay sharp with a non-district match 4:30 p.m. Friday at Kingwood Park.
Clear Springs 3, Clear Falls 0
LEAGUE CITY
In a road contest with potential early playoff implications, the Clear Springs Chargers handled their business Tuesday night against the Clear Falls Knights with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 sweep.
Player statistics for Clear Springs weren’t immediately available.
Clear Falls was led by Averie Tracy (nine kills, four blocks), Jordyn Scribner (six kills), Brittney Daphnis (five kills, four blocks), Haylee Wright (five kills, 10 digs), Brianna Dunn (21 assists, 11 digs) and Capri Strombach (12 digs).
Both teams return to District 24-6A action Friday. The Chargers (2-0 in district) hosts Brazoswood (1-1) at 4:15 p.m., and the Knights (1-1) make the short trip to Dickinson (0-1) for a 6 p.m. match.
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 3, Angleton 1
ANGLETON
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs overcame a slow start to close out their road match against Angleton in dominant fashion for an 18-25, 25-7, 25-11, 25-13 win.
Top performers for the Lady Mustangs were Nadi’Ya Shelby (16 kills, four blocks), Kaitlyn Gotsch (10 kills, eight blocks), Cierra Pesak (10 assists, five aces), Sydney Gibson (15 digs), Caroline Adams (23 assists, 11 digs), Meghan Donoughue (17 assists) and Andi Vaught (10 digs).
Friendswood (2-0 in District 18-5A) returns to action 6:30 p.m. Friday in a non-district home match against Pearland Dawson.
Other score:
La Porte 3, Texas City 0 (25-6, 25-8, 25-8)
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Brazos 3, Hitchcock 0 (27-25, 25-9, 25-12)
NON-DISTRICT
Dickinson 3, Dayton 1
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators logged a confidence-building non-district win at home Tuesday night, beating Dayton by the scores of 19-25, 25-19, 25-14 and 25-12.
Leading the Lady Gators were Samantha Loyd (16 kills, 14 digs), Keely Anderson (26 assists, three aces) and Addison Stanley (22 digs).
Dickinson (0-1 in District 24-6A) looks to turn the momentum into a district win when the team hosts Clear Falls (1-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.