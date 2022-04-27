With a combined eight freshmen and sophomores on the roster, it might have been expected if Santa Fe entered Game 1 of its Region III-5A bi-district round matchup against Nederland with a sense of inexperience, yet it didn’t take long for the Lady Indians to get early nerves out of the way.
Santa Fe jumped to an early lead and never looked back in an 11-4 win over the Lady Bulldogs on Wednesday evening, giving the team a chance to close out the series at Baytown Sterling High School at 6:30 pm Thursday evening.
“We came out strong,” said Lady Indians head coach Christina Jaques, whose team led 10-0 after three innings. “We came in with the motive to start off strong offensively. We were very locked in.”
The Indians took advantage of three Bulldogs errors as RBI singles from Ashley Nickerson and Mea Slaton keyed a five-run first inning. Santa Fe tacked on three more runs in the top half of the second when Makenna Mitchell scored on a wild pitch before starting pitcher Sidne Peters smashed a two-run homer to straightaway center to extend the lead to 8-0.
A walk and stolen base from Mikayla Nations was followed by consecutive run-scoring doubles from Mitchell and Brooklyn Spencer in the top of the third to make it 10-0.
Santa Fe used Peters, Reagan Smith and Jaiden Cooper on the mound, and the trio kept Nederland scoreless until the Lady Bulldogs managed three runs in the bottom of the fifth and added a homer from Sydney Nelson in the bottom of the sixth.
But, Smith led off the top of the seventh with a line drive that cleared the left field fence to add insurance for the Lady Indians.
“We have all the tools to win,” said Jaques. “We’re young, and this being the first playoff game, we got the nerves out of the way, so we’ll settle in for sure.”
