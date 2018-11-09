LEAGUE CITY
On Day 2 of the 61st Annual CCISD Peggy Whitley Classic, Clear Creek’s title hopes ended early, while Clear Springs made the most of its opportunity in the silver bracket, as county girls basketball teams continued tournament play Friday.
The Chargers got an early look at two of their District 24-6A rivals, defeating Clear Lake (46-32) and Clear Falls (58-35) to advance to the silver bracket championship game.
In Clear Springs’ opening game of the tournament’s second day, the Chargers used a strong start and leaned on their trademark stingy, pressure defense to pull out the win.
“We’re young, we’re new to each other, and it seems like each game we get a little bit better,” Clear Springs head coach Pam Crawford said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but they work hard and we’ll be fine.”
Trailing 6-7 in the first quarter, Clear Springs tallied 10 unanswered points to wrest control of the game and never really saw its lead threatened for the remainder of the contest.
A pair of sophomores led the Chargers in each half, with post Niyah Johnson scoring all 11 of her points in the first half, point guard Jermia Green taking over in the second half with 10 of her 14 total points. Johnson and Green also were Clear Springs’ leading rebounders with 11 and seven, respectively. Tara Kessner led Clear Lake with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Clear Falls defeated Deer Park, 64-49, to advance to the silver bracket semifinal game against Clear Springs.
In the gold bracket, Clear Creek dropped its first-round matchup, 40-25, against Magnolia West to get bumped to the consolation side of the bracket.
The Chargers face Atascocita for the silver bracket title 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Carlisle Field House.
OTHER GAMES
Clear Falls 64, Deer Park 49
Clear Falls used a dominant first quarter (21-10) that saw Niah Richard connect on three 3-pointers in a span of 1:58 in that aided a 13-0 Knight run to cruise past the Lady Deer.
Leading 31-22 at the half, Addy Girauard and Alexis Clayborne combined (six each) to score 12 of their team’s 17 third-quarter points to extend the Knight lead to 16 points after three quarters.
Both teams combined for 59 bench points from 12 players.
Libby Saunders led Clear Falls’ bench with 10 points and added five rebounds. The Knights had seven bench players tally 33 points.
Other Knight leaders were Richard (11 points) and Clayborne (eight points and six rebounds).
Deer Park’s Callie Smith had game-highs of 13 point and seven rebounds off the bench.
Abby Gilger also scored in double figures for the Lady Deer with 12 points.
Magnolia West 40, Clear Creek 25
In what otherwise was a low scoring first half (6-3 first quarter), a late second quarter run aided Magnolia West to distance themselves in a victory over Clear Creek.
With 15.2 seconds left in the half, Megan Donnelly scored five straight points that included a made 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left giving the Lady Mustangs a 17-10 lead, the largest of the half.
Clear Creek was able to win the third quarter (9-7) but the Lady Mustangs had their largest scoring quarter in the fourth, as they scored 12 of their 16 points from the free throw line (12-for-15).
Kyndal Johnson connected on three 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 12 points for Clear Creek.
Kendall May (11 points and seven rebounds) and Hannah Eggleston (10 points and eight rebounds) led the Lady Mustangs.
Pearland Dawson 38, Clear Creek 36
In a closely contested contest, the Clear Creek Wildcats lost a heartbreaker to the Dawson Lady Eagles to finish tournament play.
Dawson went on a 7-0 run to start the game as the first 4:42 ticked off the clock, but Savonnah Lewis and Kendal Valois (eight points) both nailed key 3-pointers late in the quarter to help the Wildcats only trail 7-9 after one.
From the second quarter on, both teams combined for 10 lead changes and three ties with the game being knotted at 16-16 at the half and 27-27 after three.
The largest lead of the second half belonged to Dawson, as the Lady Eagles were up 24-19 with 4:56 left in the third.
But Clear Creek finished the quarter on an 8-3 run with that included a clutch three from Valois.
After Eliya Ellis (all six of her points in the fourth — six of Creek’s nine points in quarter) made a two-point basket with a free throw line drive giving the Wildcats a 36-35 lead with 1:10 left in the game, Dawson’s Angelica White converted a tough layup with contact but missed the free throw with 56.3 seconds left.
This was the theme for the Lady Eagles. Dawson was 10-for-28 from the line (Clear Creek was 8-for-11) including 3-for-12 in the fourth quarter.
Clear Creek could not take advantage late with a costly turnover and could not grab a defensive rebound on a missed free throw.
Kyra Lunford scored a game-high 12 points for the Lady Eagles.
Houston St. Agnes 57, Ball High 39
St. Agnes had three different players score 10 or more points in three quarters to cruise to victory over Ball High on Friday morning.
The Lady Tigers started to pull away early by finishing the first quarter on a 13-2 run. Kelly Dickerson (eight rebounds) scored seven of her team’s first nine points and 10 of her 13 points in the quarter.
The trend continued as Sammy Meyers had the hot hand for the Lady Tigers in the second quarter as she scored 11 of St. Agnes’s 15 points that included making all of her four shots and three treys in helping the Lady Bears take a 32-10 halftime advantage.
The Lady Tors would continue to play hard despite their deficit when Bebe Galloway (12) and Lexie La Forte (10) combined for 22 of the teams 29 second half points. Ball High ended up winning the third quarter, 13-9, and tying the highest combined scoring quarter in 16-16 in the fourth.
Natalie Messa (nine rebounds) stole her two teammate’s hot mittens as she tallied all of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Galloway finished with 16 points and eight rebounds and La Forte 12 points and five rebounds.
Ball High 51, Bridgeland 43
The star duo of Bebe Galloway and Ariana Smith combined for 44 points and 24 of the team-high 38 rebounds to help Ball High end the Peggy Whitley Classic on a positive note.
Galloway’s eight first quarter points helped Ball High race out to an 11-2 lead, but the Lady Bears would start to claw their way back by finishing the quarter on a 7-0 run.
Both teams exchanged small runs in the second quarter that ended with the Lady Tors up 21-18 at the half.
After Bridgeland took their first and only lead of the game with 42.5 seconds left in the third quarter on a Jessica Lynn two-pointer at 31-30, Galloway’s steal and layup sparked a 10-0 Lady Tors run from the end of the third to the start of the fourth.
Ball High was able to make enough free throws in the fourth quarter to keep Bridgeland at bay, that included scoring its final seven points and 11 of their 17 quarter points from the line.
Galloway (scored the Lady Tors’ final 10 points in the game) and Smith combined to shoot all of Ball High’s free throws in the fourth going 11-for-19.
Galloway (28 points and 14 rebounds) and Smith (16 points and 10 rebounds) led Ball High.
Lynn led the Lady Bears 11 points and five rebounds..
Clear Springs 58, Clear Falls 35
The Chargers used a strong first half to defeat fellow District 24-6A opponent Clear Falls in the second game of the day for both teams at the Peggy Whitley Classic in the silver bracket semifinals.
After Addy Girouard swished a long corner two to tie the game at 2-2, Clear Springs went on a 12-2 run in a 2:10 minute span that was highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Blaise Blair and Emma McIntosh.
The Chargers extended their eight-point first quarter lead to a 37-20 halftime advantage by converting Knight turnovers (nine in the second quarter) to easy fast-break layups.
Leading the way in the first half for the Chargers was Vianey Galvan, who scored 15 of her 17 points.
Four Chargers corralled at least five rebounds: Blair (11 points and five rebounds), Jermia Green (seven rebounds), Niyah Johnson (five rebounds) and Galvan (five rebounds).
Kylie Minter added 11 points for Clear Springs.
Girouard led the Knights with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Both teams will be playing for hardware today:
• Silver championship (10:30 a.m. at Clear Creek Carlisle Field House): Clear Springs vs. Atascocita
• Silver third place (10:30 a.m. Clear Creek Gym 3): Clear Falls vs. Seven Lakes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.