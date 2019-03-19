Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 16, Ball High 0 (3 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
The Lady Mustangs continued rolling through District 22-5A competition by making quick work of Ball High Tuesday night.
Half of Friendswood’s six hits in the first inning were run-scoring doubles by K.K. Esparza, Elizabeth Higgins and Reagan Jones that played in a big role in the Lady Mustangs’ five runs.
Nine consecutive Lady Mustang batters reached base, including six straight hits to end the parade, with the biggest blast being Tricia Yarotsky's grand slam, making the score 14-0.
Ball High only had two batters reach base with one out in the third inning when Malea Hutcherson reached on an error and Alexia Rosa walked on four pitches. But Friendswood escaped the inning quickly on a double play.
Cierra Langston (two runs) ended the game by smashing a two-run double in the bottom of the third.
Higgins led Friendswood going 3-for-3 with three RBIs
Collecting two hits for the Lady Mustangs were Yarotsky (four RBIs, two runs), Chloe Riassetto (two runs), Lauren Adams (two runs, two RBIs) and Jones (two RBIs).
Esparza and Bayleigh Lay also scored two runs.
Avery Hinojosa struck out four and walked one in her three innings in the circle.
Friendswood (6-0 in district) closes out the first half of District 22-5A play with a key matchup at home against Crosby (5-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Santa Fe 15, Goose Creek Memorial 5 (5 innings)
SANTA FE
Ryleigh Mata's big night of three hits and six RBIs helped Santa Fe run-rule Goose Creek Memorial at home.
Three consecutive hits to start the bottom of the first had Santa Fe up 2-0 thanks to a Mata two-run double.
After the Lady Patriots countered with two runs in the top of the second, the first seven Lady Indians contributed to scoring six more runs.
Mata collected the biggest hit in the bottom of the inning with a bases-clearing double to center.
GCM trimmed its deficit to 8-4 thanks to a two-out, two-run single by Deanne Gomez in the third.
But, once again, Santa Fe answered back in the bottom half of the inning.
With two outs, Ciara Trahan singled, Juliana Garcia walked, and then Mata smashed her third consecutive double, driving in Trahan. Later in the inning, Garcia scampered home on a passed ball for Santa Fe’s 10th run.
Two run-scoring doubles by Reese Reyna and Garcia highlighted the Lady Indians’ three-run fourth.
In the fifth Maggie Childs two RBI double and Trahan’s RBI walk ended the game.
Collecting two hits for the Lady Indians were Trahan (four runs), Garcia (three runs), Childs, Reyna (three runs) and Miranda Trigo.
Santa Fe (5-1 in District 22-5A) travels to rival Texas City (3-3) on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Crosby 2, Texas City 1 (8 innings)
CROSBY
In a key early district battle, the Texas City Lady Stings lost a heartbreaker to the Crosby Lady Cougars in extra innings.
Crosby started the scoring with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first when Maggie Herdejurgen smashed a double to drive in Jenna Johnson (single).
After Herdejurgen’s double, 20 consecutive batters were retired before Gabrielle Logan’s one-out single in the top of the fifth for the Lady Stings.
A one-out error proved costly for the Lady Cougars as Mya Holmes smoked a run-scoring triple to center, scoring Davionna Driscoll.
Four consecutive Crosby players reached based with two outs in the bottom of the eighth as two first-pitch singles by Cece Pace and Johnson and a four-pitch walk to Herdejurgen set up Faith Bench’s walk-off single to center.
Both Driscoll (7.2 innings, six hits, two earned runs, one walk) and Pace (8 innings, two hits, one unearned run, one walk) struck out 11 batters for their respective teams.
Texas City (3-3 in District 22-5A) will be looking to bounce back after two tough defeats as the Lady Stings host Santa Fe (5-1) on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 5, Dickinson 4
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Brook Wolverines rallied from behind with a two-run bottom of the sixth inning to come away with their first district win of the season and stun the Dickinson Lady Gators on Tuesday.
The defense let Dickinson down, as both of Clear Brook’s runs in the bottom of the sixth scored on errors, and the Lady Gators totaled three errors in the inning.
The Lady Gators scored two runs in the top of the first and one more in the top of the second to get out to a 3-0 lead.
In the top of the first, Landrei Stafford legged out a two-out, two-run inside-the-park home run, which also plated Dariane Cram (one-out single).
The two teams traded a run in each half of the second inning. For Dickinson, Jerzie Pelham led off the frame with a single and eventually scored on a steal of home plate. For Clear Brook, a pair of Dickinson errors helped Anasia Jones reach third base, and she was driven home on a two-out RBI single smacked by Skylar Barnwell.
The Lady Gators pushed their lead to 4-1 in the top of the third with Stafford driving in Cram (leadoff walk) with a one-out single.
Clear Brook began its road to the comeback victory in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out RBI single by Barnwell and continued in the bottom of the fifth when Kenzie Ermis hit a two-out RBI single.
Leading Dickinson were Cram (3-for-3, one run, three steals), Stafford (2-for-4, three RBIs, one run), Pelham (2-for-3, one run) and Nataley Hernandez (2-for-3).
Collecting multi-hit games for Clear Brook were Barnwell (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Nani Winger (2-for-4, one run).
After a bye, the Lady Gators (1-4 in district) will try to rebound when they return to action 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at home against district-leading Alvin (4-0).
Other scores:
Clear Falls 5, Clear Lake 0
(Open) Clear Creek
