College Station 3, Clear Creek 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats fought to extend Saturday afternoon’s match but could not overcome College Station, which won 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17.
Top performers for Clear Creek were Bella Woodard (10 kills, two blocks), Brooke Morgan (10 kills), Mia Sauers (19 digs, two aces), All Shemwell (18 assists, 17 digs), Briana Zamora (13 digs) and Emma Boland (11 assists, 11 digs).
The Wildcats will have their District 24-6A opener in their next match, which will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Brazoswood.
Dickinson 3, Baytown Sterling 1
DICKINSON
A narrow second-set loss did not deter the Dickinson Lady Gators as they collected a 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21 win at home Saturday afternoon against Baytown Sterling.
Leading the way for the Lady Gators were Emalee Allen (15 kills, 13 digs, two aces), Gracie Boone (nine kills), Brandolyn Freeman (nine kills, four blocks), Cierra Ortiz (eight kills, five aces), Elaina Spriggins (35 assists), Bailey Wilson (18 digs) and Hannah Cavil (14 digs).
Dickinson will have its District 24-6A opener up next, where they face Clear Falls on the road 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Other scores:
Katy Tompkins 3, Clear Springs 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-17)
