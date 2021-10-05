Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Brazoswood 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats battled a tough Brazoswood team at home Tuesday night, coming through with a 25-18, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24 win.
Leading the Wildcats were Reaghan Thompson (19 kills, 10 digs, eight blocks), Olivia Jones (nine kills), Briana Zamora (30 digs, four aces), Mia Sauers (19 digs), Emma Boland (19 assists, 10 digs) and Daisy Mitchell (17 assists).
Clear Creek (6-1 in district) will look to continue its winning ways 6 p.m. Friday at Dickinson (3-4).
Bye:
Clear Springs
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Baytown Sterling 1
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians picked a nice rebound win on the road Tuesday night, claiming a 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17 win over Sterling.
Guiding the Lady Indians to victory were Kenzie Smith (22 kills), Dru Hawkins (12 kills), Bethany Durant (seven kills, 20 digs, three aces), Allie Walton (30 assists, 12 digs) and Emily Hardee (17 digs).
After a bye Friday, Santa Fe (9-2 in district) returns to action 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Texas City (3-8).
Friendswood 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs made quick work of Goose Creek Memorial at home Tuesday night with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-22 sweep.
Top performers for the Lady Mustangs were Sarah Sitton (13 kills), Isabella Thompson (13 kills), Kate Bueche (eight kills, 14 digs), Cierra Pesak (19 digs), Andi Vaught (12 digs), Megan Hubbard (27 assists) and Meaghan Donoughue (18 assists).
Friendswood (9-2 in district) is back at it 6:30 p.m. Friday at La Porte (4-6).
Other scores:
Ball High 3, Baytown Lee 0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-19)
Manvel 3, Texas City 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-15)
Editor’snote:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
