web only Basketball roundup for Nov. 23, 2021 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Nov 23, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketballBOYS NON-DISTRICT SCORESClear Creek 71, Friendswood 25 La Marque 59, Ball High 45Santa Fe 66, Needville 26Sam Houston at Clear Falls, N/ABay Area Christian at O’Connell, N/AGIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORESLa Porte 59, Texas City 20 Friendswood 57, Santa Fe 55Ball High at Goose Creek Memorial, N/AGIRLS NON-DISTRICT SCORESClear Creek 29, Katy Taylor 28Richmond George Ranch 57, Clear Springs 49Clear Falls at Mayde Creek, N/AFort Bend Christian at O’Connell, N/AEditor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Non-district Basketball Sport Hydrography Statistics Will Boys Ball Clear James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesLa Marque man charged with aggravated robbery in GalvestonMan sentenced to 60 years in Galveston drug feud murderWoman charged with DWI in fatal October crash, police sayTeen arrested in connection to Texas City bank robberyGalveston district votes to consolidate middle schools by grade levelTexas City police raid yields trove of prescription drugsGalveston County Health District plans to increase security at vaccine clinics after Friendswood protestGalveston council affirms steep fines for short-term rental violatorsGalveston's infamous lighted seawall crosswalks gone for goodQuestion of the Week: Should the Galveston County treasurer's office be eliminated? CollectionsIn Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School FootballIn Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13In Focus: Houston 67, Virginia 47In Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star RallyIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District FootballThrough the Roof: A Daily News Special ReportIn Focus: Second Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally in GalvestonIn Focus: Friendswood vs Port Arthur Memorial High School FootballIn Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in Galveston CommentedBiden and his cohorts are ruining America (107) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (79) Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59) Texas consumers will pay for freeze fiasco for years to come (56) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (45) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) It's employers' responsibility to protect employees (40) Residents call for resignation of Texas City school board member (37)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.