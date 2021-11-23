Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

BOYS NON-DISTRICT SCORES

Clear Creek 71, Friendswood 25

La Marque 59, Ball High 45

Santa Fe 66, Needville 26

Sam Houston at Clear Falls, N/A

Bay Area Christian at O’Connell, N/A

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

La Porte 59, Texas City 20

Friendswood 57, Santa Fe 55

Ball High at Goose Creek Memorial, N/A

GIRLS NON-DISTRICT SCORES

Clear Creek 29, Katy Taylor 28

Richmond George Ranch 57, Clear Springs 49

Clear Falls at Mayde Creek, N/A

Fort Bend Christian at O’Connell, N/A

Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription