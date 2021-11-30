Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A

Texas City 63, Baytown Lee 16

BAYTOWN

The Texas City Stings won their district opener on the road in convincing fashion Tuesday night with a blowout win over the Ganders.

Leading Texas City were Clovis McCain with 15 points and Malik Smith with 10 points.

Next up for the Stings is the Carlisle-Krueger Classic tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Other scores:

Manvel 75, Santa Fe 56

BOYS NON-DISTRICT

Clear Falls 68, Deer Park 51

DEER PARK

Clear Falls used a strong fourth quarter that saw the Knights win 22-8 to defeat the Deer on the road Tuesday night.

After both teams were knotted at 15 after one, the Knights won the second (14-13) and third (17-15) quarters to take a narrow 46-43 lead into the final quarter.

Josh Moore and Zach Walters each tallied 17 points. Alex Matthews had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights.

Clear Falls will next participate in the Clear Creek ISD Carlisle-Krueger Classic that will run Thursday through Saturday.

La Marque 47, Alvin 42

LA MARQUE

The Class 4A La Marque Cougars picked up a quality win at home Tuesday night against Class 6A Alvin.

Wayne Green Jr. led La Marque with 16 points. Herman Raleigh Jr. added eight points, and Xavier Clayton and Brandon Jones chipped in six points each.

The Cougars will next test themselves in the Barbers Hill Tournament Thursday through Saturday.

Other scores: 

Clear Creek 74, Pasadena 58

Clear Springs 67, Barbers Hill 55

Dickinson 57, Ridge Point 50

Hitchcock 65, Lutheran South 42

Alpha Omega 55, Bay Area Christian 47

GIRLS SCORES

Clear Falls 56, Deer Park 47

Dobie 55, Clear Springs 49

Manvel 66, Santa Fe 29

Friendswood 60, Ball High 4

Baytown Lee 62, Texas City 36

