web only Basketball roundup for Nov. 30, 2021 By JAMES LACOMBE and CHRISTOPHER WALTER Nov 30, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketballBOYS DISTRICT 22-5ATexas City 63, Baytown Lee 16 BAYTOWNThe Texas City Stings won their district opener on the road in convincing fashion Tuesday night with a blowout win over the Ganders.Leading Texas City were Clovis McCain with 15 points and Malik Smith with 10 points.Next up for the Stings is the Carlisle-Krueger Classic tournament Thursday through Saturday.Other scores:Manvel 75, Santa Fe 56BOYS NON-DISTRICTClear Falls 68, Deer Park 51DEER PARKClear Falls used a strong fourth quarter that saw the Knights win 22-8 to defeat the Deer on the road Tuesday night.After both teams were knotted at 15 after one, the Knights won the second (14-13) and third (17-15) quarters to take a narrow 46-43 lead into the final quarter.Josh Moore and Zach Walters each tallied 17 points. Alex Matthews had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights.Clear Falls will next participate in the Clear Creek ISD Carlisle-Krueger Classic that will run Thursday through Saturday.La Marque 47, Alvin 42 LA MARQUEThe Class 4A La Marque Cougars picked up a quality win at home Tuesday night against Class 6A Alvin.Wayne Green Jr. led La Marque with 16 points. Herman Raleigh Jr. added eight points, and Xavier Clayton and Brandon Jones chipped in six points each.The Cougars will next test themselves in the Barbers Hill Tournament Thursday through Saturday.Other scores: Clear Creek 74, Pasadena 58Clear Springs 67, Barbers Hill 55Dickinson 57, Ridge Point 50Hitchcock 65, Lutheran South 42Alpha Omega 55, Bay Area Christian 47GIRLS SCORESClear Falls 56, Deer Park 47Dobie 55, Clear Springs 49Manvel 66, Santa Fe 29Friendswood 60, Ball High 4Baytown Lee 62, Texas City 36 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Texas City Knights Boys Sport Basketball Sting Clear Opener Double-double Locations Texas City Santa Fe League City La Marque Dickinson Hitchcock Friendswood Galveston Galveston County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCouple in Texas City workplace homicide had filed to divorce, records showFamily matters: Off-island exodus poses economic, cultural test for GalvestonTourism's double-edged sword: Galveston's major industry may also create affordability issuesMethodist hospital to expand in League City; old diner building rumored to be Galveston flyover casualtyHere's hoping my booster card becomes a relicOne arrested after Texas City chase, crashLongtime Daily News social columnist Frances Powell diesCOVID fallout, race tension loom over Salvation Army holiday fundraisingIn need of more cruise parking, Port of Galveston turns gaze to BMW siteGalveston's infamous lighted seawall crosswalks gone for good CollectionsThrough the RoofIn Focus: Jets 21, Texans 14In Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star RallyIn Focus: Second Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally in GalvestonIn Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13In Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School FootballIn Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in GalvestonIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: Houston 67, Virginia 47In Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District Football CommentedDemocrats will pay for Biden's tyranny come November (139) Biden and his cohorts are ruining America (107) Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59) Texas consumers will pay for freeze fiasco for years to come (56) Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (46) It's employers' responsibility to protect employees (40) Residents call for resignation of Texas City school board member (37) Republican Party just needs to get over themselves (37) World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant (37)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.