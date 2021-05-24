All-Galveston County girls soccer teams
FIRST TEAM
FW- Olivia Schmidt, soph., Friendswood
FW- Emma Cerda, jr., Santa Fe
MF- Pumarie Madden, sr., Friendswood
MF- Abigail Russell, jr., Clear Falls
MF- Cameryn Peter, jr., Friendswood
MF- Kiana Chastain, soph., Santa Fe
D- Reagan Thompson, jr., Clear Creek
D- Emma Saldana, jr., Friendswood
D- Victoria Davis, sr., Friendswood
D- Avery Pyle, jr., Clear Springs
GK- Hannah Berg/Jordan Losh, jrs., Clear Creek
Coach of the year- Laura Peter, Friendswood
SECOND TEAM
FW- Aaliyah Ramadan, sr., Clear Creek
FW- Malak Solimon, fr., Friendswood
MF- Jessica Marker, soph., Clear Springs
MF- Sara Matejek, jr., Clear Falls
MF- Ashley Russell, jr., Clear Falls
MF- Kayla Moody, jr., Clear Creek
D- Maya Palitz, jr., Friendswood
D- Brianna Chadwick, sr., Dickinson
D- Madeline Tree, soph., Clear Springs
D- Brynn Farrar, fr., Friendswood
GK- Kylie Soich, soph., Clear Falls
HONORABLE MENTION
FW- Emeline Howrey, sr., Ball High
FW- Evelyn Lopez, jr., Santa Fe
FW- Jasmine Paz, sr., Texas City
MF- Lizbeth Ixcoy, sr., Clear Creek
MF- Kendal Valois, sr., Clear Creek
MF- Ashley Tancredi, sr., Clear Springs
MF- Maya Pomeroy, jr., Clear Springs
MF- Skylar Hernandez, sr., Texas City
D- Elena Foulks, soph., Ball High
D- Ryleigh Thompson, jr., Clear Creek
D- Kylie Polk, fr., Clear Falls
D- Kayla Hernandez, sr., Dickinson
D- Bailey Williams, jr., Santa Fe
D- Kendall Lewis, sr., Texas City
