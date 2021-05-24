All-Galveston County girls soccer teams

FIRST TEAM

FW- Olivia Schmidt, soph., Friendswood

FW- Emma Cerda, jr., Santa Fe

MF- Pumarie Madden, sr., Friendswood

MF- Abigail Russell, jr., Clear Falls

MF- Cameryn Peter, jr., Friendswood

MF- Kiana Chastain, soph., Santa Fe

D- Reagan Thompson, jr., Clear Creek

D- Emma Saldana, jr., Friendswood

D- Victoria Davis, sr., Friendswood

D- Avery Pyle, jr., Clear Springs

GK- Hannah Berg/Jordan Losh, jrs., Clear Creek

Coach of the year- Laura Peter, Friendswood

SECOND TEAM

FW- Aaliyah Ramadan, sr., Clear Creek

FW- Malak Solimon, fr., Friendswood

MF- Jessica Marker, soph., Clear Springs

MF- Sara Matejek, jr., Clear Falls

MF- Ashley Russell, jr., Clear Falls

MF- Kayla Moody, jr., Clear Creek

D- Maya Palitz, jr., Friendswood

D- Brianna Chadwick, sr., Dickinson

D- Madeline Tree, soph., Clear Springs

D- Brynn Farrar, fr., Friendswood

GK- Kylie Soich, soph., Clear Falls

HONORABLE MENTION

FW- Emeline Howrey, sr., Ball High

FW- Evelyn Lopez, jr., Santa Fe

FW- Jasmine Paz, sr., Texas City

MF- Lizbeth Ixcoy, sr., Clear Creek

MF- Kendal Valois, sr., Clear Creek

MF- Ashley Tancredi, sr., Clear Springs

MF- Maya Pomeroy, jr., Clear Springs

MF- Skylar Hernandez, sr., Texas City

D- Elena Foulks, soph., Ball High

D- Ryleigh Thompson, jr., Clear Creek

D- Kylie Polk, fr., Clear Falls

D- Kayla Hernandez, sr., Dickinson

D- Bailey Williams, jr., Santa Fe

D- Kendall Lewis, sr., Texas City

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription