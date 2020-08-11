ANAHUAC
The first Galveston County high school sports team to play a regular season game during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs volleyball team were defeated on the road Tuesday night against the Anahuac Lady Panthers by the scores of 25-18, 25-14, 21-25 and 25-23.
“We struggled on a lot of things that we’re going to be working on, but there’s a lot of potential for good things to come,” Hitchcock head volleyball coach Ashlyn Ramsey said. “The more we keep working on it, the better it’s going to continue to get.”
Ramsey added that while the start to the match was disappointing, a solid finish showed promise for the Lady Bulldogs to grow and improve as a team.
The frontline player of the match for Hitchcock was sophomore Abigail Armacost, who made her varsity debut with some strong kills and dominating blocks, Ramsey said.
“She’s been working really hard in strength and conditioning, and it came out,” Ramsey said.
The defensive most valuable player of the match was junior J’Lailah Dotson, who Ramsey said made several impressive saves and passes on the Lady Bulldogs’ back row.
“She had beautiful hustle and had a lot of recoveries of things that were questionably recoverable,” Ramsey said.
Another key player for Hitchcock was senior Amani Williams, who had three back-row kills and also performed well setting and making saves, Ramsey said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone not actively playing on the court — fans, coaches and bench players — were required to wear masks and be spaced 6 feet apart. Hand sanitizer stations were also ample, Ramsey.
“It was different coaching in a mask, that’s for sure,” Ramsey said.
Up next for the Lady Bulldogs is a Galveston County rivalry game, as they make their regular season home court debut against the La Marque Lady Cougars at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
