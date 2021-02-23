ELMATON
La Marque outscored an overmatched Sinton team 24-4 in the second quarter as the state-ranked Cougars cruised to a 62-40 victory in Tuesday’s Region IV-4A boys basketball bi-district round game at Tidehaven High School.
Despite the win, Coogs coach Kevin Wilcox felt his team was suffering from the lag that came from not being able to play because of last week’s cold snap.
“I know they could have played better,” he said. “We could have been more sharp and our focus wasn’t there for the entire four quarters.”
The Cougars (22-5) led 13-6 after the first quarter before they overwhelmed the Pirates in the second stanza to take a commanding 37-10 lead into halftime. La Marque led 51-19 going into the fourth before Sinton outscored the Cougars’ reserves by a 21-11 margin.
“When you hold a team to 40 or fewer points, it says a lot about the level of defense we played overall,” Wilcox said.
Terrance Cooper led La Marque with 18 points, while Wayne Green contributed 15 and Kevin Boone added 12.
The Coogs will hit the road to Yoakum where they square off against state-ranked Boerne (23-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“Anytime we face a team the caliber of Boerne, we always raise our level of play,” Wilcox said. “I know we’ll be ready.”
— Brandon C. Williams
