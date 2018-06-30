After naming the four finalists for 2017-18 Galveston County girls athlete of the year last week, this week it’s time to announce the four boys athlete of the year finalists.
This year’s finalists include a pair of returning champions, and all four athletes are diverse, multisport talents. Click on this article at galvnews.com to find the poll and vote on a winner. Voting will end July 21, and the boys athlete of the year sports section will print July 22.
Here’s a little more information about this year’s finalists:
JOSH BLANKENSHIP
CLASS OF 2018, SANTA FE
Last season’s Galveston County boys athlete of the year fan vote winner, Blankenship did not disappoint the masses in his senior campaign this year, as he was one of the most highly decorated athletes in both of his sports of choice.
Playing tight end on the Indians’ football team, Blankenship was once again a favorite target of quarterback Nathan Kruger in Santa Fe’s spread offense, racking up 611 receiving yards on 47 receptions and a team-best seven receiving touchdowns. Blankenship earned first team all-county, as well as first team all-district for his work on the gridiron.
Blankenship shined even brighter on the diamond as the District 23-5A champion Indians’ catcher and lineup anchor during baseball season. Posting 29 runs batted in and a ridiculous .426 batting average, Blankenship was awarded all-state honors, in addition to being first team all-county and District 23-5A’s most valuable player.
CHRISTIAN WALLER
CLASS OF 2018, CLEAR SPRINGS
Receiving the sports editor’s vote in last season’s county boys athlete of the year honors, Waller continued to be a key factor for both the Chargers’ football and basketball teams, helping both squads reach the playoffs, including a district title in football.
While Waller didn’t quite match his state-best 10 interceptions from the season prior, this season his versatility proved to be a valuable tool for Clear Springs as coaches moved him around in the defensive secondary to where he could best help the team. That talent didn’t go unrecognized, as he was a first team all-county and first team all-district selection.
When Waller exited the football field and worked himself into basketball shape, he made a long-awaited return to the hardwood, starting at the key position of point guard. Waller had Clear Springs’ fourth-best scoring average and second-best steals per game average. Waller was second team all-district and an honorable mention for the all-county team.
CHRIS WELCH
CLASS OF 2018, DICKINSON
On a talent-rich Gators football team, Welch was one of the playoff-qualifying team’s most valuable players and then went on to dazzle the field in the spring all throughout track season.
Among Dickinson’s embarrassment of riches in the receiving corps, Welch led the team in receiving yards with 440 on 33 catches and hauled in four TD receptions. Welch was maybe even more impactful as Dickinson’s kickoff and punt returner, averaging 34.4 yards per kickoff return (including a 90-yard TD) and 15.1 yards per punt return. Welch was second team all-district as both a receiver and kick returner and third team all-county.
It was a banner track and field season for Welch, who set a new Region III-6A meet record with a triple jump distance of 51 feet, 4 1/2 inches en route to the regional gold medal and his first automatic bid to the state championships. Welch, who is also a member of the U.S. junior national track team, was sure not to come home from the state meet empty-handed, posting a 50-foot, 3-inch triple jump good for a state silver medal.
CALVIN WHITAKER
CLASS OF 2018, FRIENDSWOOD
Whitaker not only proved to be a standout two-sport star in the 2017-18 school year but also was highly diverse within each sport he played — particularly on the gridiron — as he was a key cog in leading both teams to the playoffs.
Starting at inside linebacker on defense, Whitaker recorded an impressive 172 total tackles, 124 of which were solo tackles. In short yardage or goal-line situations, the powerful Whitaker lined up on offense at fullback, frequently moving the chains and ending drives with TDs. Whitaker’s five rushing scores were only one behind the team’s leader, Mason Barnes. Whitaker was so good on both sides of the ball he was picked first team all-district at both of his positions and was first team all-county.
Whitaker was outstanding for Friendswood on the diamond, as well, this spring. He recorded a team-best .356 batting average and 23 RBIs, earning himself a unanimous first team all-district selection, as well as first team all-county honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.