Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 18-5A
Ball High 3, Angleton 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors kept hope alive for the program’s second-ever postseason berth by defending their home court Tuesday with a 25-23, 25-11, 25-18 win over Angleton.
Kate Lindamood led the Lady Tors’ offense with 10 kills, followed by Charli Dean with six and Makayla Green with five, while Chloe Stein racked up 24 assists. Sunny Higgins was back in action to lead the defense with 12 digs, and Lindamood chipped in 10 digs.
Ball High (4-8 in District 18-5A) finishes in a three-way tie for the district’s fourth-place playoff seed with Texas City and La Porte, and the three teams will battle it out for a trip to the postseason in a tiebreaker Friday at Santa Fe High School.
The Lady Tors and Lady Stings open with a match at 5 p.m., and the winner of that takes on the Lady Bulldogs to earn the No. 4 spot in district.
Manvel 3, Santa Fe 0
SANTA FE
In their regular season finale, the Santa Fe Lady Indians were unable to slow down the juggernaut district champion Manvel, as they fell by the scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-16 at home Tuesday.
Top performers for the Lady Indians were Hannah Doerre (six kills, two aces), Bre Montemayor (15 digs), Morgan Walton (11 assists) and Hailey Collins (10 assists).
Santa Fe (7-5 in District 18-5A) now turns its attention to next week’s bi-district playoffs where a matchup with District 17-5A runner-up and former district foe Baytown Sterling awaits.
Friendswood 3, La Porte 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs closed the book on their district season at home Tuesday night with a one-sided 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 win over La Porte.
Leading the Lady Mustangs were Nadi’Ya Shelby (seven kills), Rylee Lansing (five kills, three aces), Kaitlyn Gotsch (four blocks, three aces), Cierra Pesak (18 digs) and Caroline Adams (28 assists).
Friendswood (10-2 in District 18-5A) will begin the playoffs next week with a bi-district match against Nederland.
DISTRICT 26-4A SCORE
Iowa Colony 3, La Marque 0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-8)
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.