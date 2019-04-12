Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 7, Alvin 3
ALVIN
The Clear Springs Chargers used a four-run top of the sixth inning to break open a close game en route to a win Friday and season series sweep over Alvin.
All of the Chargers’ runs in the big inning came with two outs. Leading 3-1 heading into the inning, Jake Richnow and Kai Woodard worked consecutive walks to extend the frame, and Michael Cervantes followed with an RBI single. Then came the big blast, as Mason Schulz smashed a three-run home run for a 7-1 lead.
Alvin tallied two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but could not overcome the daunting six-run deficit.
A leadoff walk drawn by Richnow saw Clear Springs scored its first run of the game in the top of the third. Woodard’s sacrifice bunt moved Richnow to second base, and an error saw him advance to third. Schulz then came through with an RBI single.
The Chargers pushed their lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth. Mason Knight reached on an error to lead off the inning, and then with one out Cameron Cooper singled and Jake Carpentier reached on an error to load the bases. Richnow drew a walk to force a run home, and then Woodard smacked an RBI sac fly for the 3-0 lead.
Alvin got a run in the bottom of the fourth to close the gap, but Clear Springs’ big top of the sixth essentially put the game on ice.
Schulz (2-for-3, three RBIs, one run) and Cooper (2-for-3, one run) each had multi-hit games for the Chargers, and Richnow reached base three times on walks and scored two runs.
Clear Springs (7-1 in 24-6A) resumes district play 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake (3-5).
Dickinson 2, Clear Brook 0
DICKINSON
Behind Nathan Ingram's arm, Dickinson on Friday shut out Clear Brook for the second straight game.
The Gators had three straight batters reach with one out in the bottom of the second when a seven-pitch walk to Lino Nunez was sandwiched between two Wolverine fielding errors. During the next at bat Miguel Ortiz stole home giving Dickinson a 1-0 lead.
Both teams only had three hits and Dickinson used two of its three in the fourth that started when Ortiz once again used his legs to smack a one-out single, stole second base, and advanced to third on a Nunez sacrifice bunt. Jacob Butler then delivered a run-scoring single.
After Ingram (6.1 innings, two hits, two walks, one hit by pitch, seven strikeouts) departed because of his pitch count with one on and one out in the seventh, Connor Greer was able to escape a two-out bases-loaded jam by striking out the final batter.
Daniel Bell’s two-out triple in the first accounted of the Gators’ third hit.
Dickinson (8-2 in District 24-6A) will have a week off before wrapping up district play by playing a home-and-home series that starts 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23 against Alvin (2-6). The game will be played at Dickinson.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 6, Crosby 2
CROSBY
After a back-and-forth start to the game, the Ball High Tors delivered a three-run top of the sixth inning and added a run in the top of the seventh for good measure to top Crosby on the road Friday.
Tied 2-2 heading into the top of the sixth, Adam Trevino led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, Thomas Farmer singled, and the pair put themselves in scoring position on a double steal. Trevino then scored on a wild pitch for the go-ahead run, and after Daniel Ortiz drew a walk, an error put the Tors up 4-2. A sacrifice fly RBI from Chris Orton pushed the lead to 5-2.
Ball High added another insurance run in the top of the seventh thanks to the wheels of Edgar Salinas. Salinas led off the inning with a single, stole second and advanced to third on an error, and then stole home plate for the final run.
After Crosby took a 1-0 lead scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first, Ball High went ahead 2-1 in the top of the second.
Spencer Addison and Trevino hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. A Farmer sacrifice bunt advanced both runners into scoring position, and Addison tied the game racing home on a wild pitch. Ortiz’s RBI groundout gave the Tors a 2-1 lead.
Crosby tied the score up, 2-2, in the bottom of the third before Ball High’s breakout top of the sixth.
Trevino (2-for-2, two runs, double) and Farmer (2-for-2, one run) had multi-hit games for the Tors.
Ball High (8-2) will look to continue its march toward the playoffs 7 p.m. Tuesday at Friendswood (6-4).
Friendswood 7, Galena Park 4
GALENA PARK
Friendswood notched a key district win to help its playoff hopes thanks to a big fourth inning that saw six consecutive two-out baserunners that aided the Mustangs to score five runs in the inning to defeat Galena Park on Friday night.
After Izaac Pacheco started the hitting parade with a triple, a Bradley Wilcott walk and run-scoring hits from William Sweeney (two-RBI single), Kevin Newkirk (RBI double), Dylan Maxey (RBI single) and Asa Ehrlich (RBI single) followed for a Friendswood 6-0 lead.
A one-out first-inning error was costly for Galena Park, as Spencer Beck smashed an RBI double, scoring Devon Andrews for the Mustangs’ first run.
Two singles, a walk and a passed ball with no outs aided the Yellowjackets to score two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Galena Park capitalized on leadoff runners in both fifth and sixth innings to score its final two runs of the game. The innings were mixed with three singles in the fourth and two walks and a hit in the fifth.
A two-out rally in the top of the seventh helped the Mustangs add an insurance run when Jacob Valdez singled, Andrews walked and Beck connected on a run-scoring single.
Friendswood (6-4 in district) will be looking to strengthen its hold on a playoff spot when the Mustangs host Ball High (8-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Santa Fe 14, Baytown Lee 1 (5 innings)
SANTA FE
Santa Fe made quick work of Baytown Lee by scoring two times in the first and second innings and five times in the final two innings.
Albert Garza led the Indians at the plate going 3-for-3 with a triple and five RBIs, and four runs.
Other notable statistical leaders were Bryce Montemayor (two RBIs), Landon Thompson (three runs), Grant Pfaff (two hits, two RBIs) and Dalton Stevens (two RBIs).
Bryton Sumbles was solid in relief pitching two innings of one-hit ball and four strikeouts.
Peewee McDonald started and went three innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, one walk and striking out three in the win.
The Indians walked seven times that included Rome Shubert and Thompson each walking twice.
Santa Fe (9-1 in District 22-5A) has a big-time road rematch against Goose Creek Memorial (7-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Other scores:
Galena Park 3, Texas City 0
