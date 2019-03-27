Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Goose Creek Memorial 5, Ball High 2 (8 innings)
GALVESTON
Goose Creek Memorial exploded for four extra-inning runs to topple the Ball High Lady Tors in their long-awaited home opener on Tuesday night.
The Lady Patriots tied the game 1-1 in the top of the seventh to spoil what was looking like a pitching gem from Lady Tors starting pitcher Janae Girouard, who finished with 15 strikeouts in eight innings pitched with four hits, four walks and only one earned run surrendered.
Deanne Gomez led off the top of the seventh with a single, advanced to second base on a Lizeth Hernandez walk, advanced to third on a groundout, and beat the play at the plate on a sac bunt to tie the game. Four Ball High errors then resulted in four unearned GCM runs in the top of the eighth.
The Lady Tors added a run in the bottom of the eighth, but could not rally all the way back. Grace Smith led off the frame with a single, and made it to third base on a pair of wild pitches. Malea Hutcherson brought Smith home on a two-out RBI single.
Ball High’s other run came in the bottom of the fifth when the Lady Tors punished GCM’s back-to-back two-out errors with a run-scoring single knocked by Mackenzie Clark.
The Lady Tors (1-6 in district) try to shake off the tough loss 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Texas City.
Friendswood 15, Baytown Lee 0 (4 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
In a plethora of early-inning Lady Mustang baserunners, Friendswood stampeded Baytown Lee at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Mustangs connected on six of their 13 hits in the first inning en route to scoring five runs. Chloe Riassetto’s two-RBI double, consecutive run-scoring singles by Bayleigh Lay and Lauren Adams, and a Reagan Jones run-scoring triple highlighted the scoring.
Friendswood opened up the bottom of the second inning with three doubles and a Riassetto two-run homer to right that aided the Lady Mustangs to score four more runs.
The third was started with Tricia Yarotsky getting plunked and back-to-back walks to KK Esparza and Riassetto that set up Elizabeth Higgins’ two-run single. Later in the inning, Lauren Adams connected on a sacrifice fly.
Once again the Lady Mustangs had early baserunners in the fourth when Jones started with a single, Cierra Langston walked, and then Yarotsky smacked an RBI double to left. After Langston scored on a wild pitch, Riassetto ended the game on a walk-off RBI fielder’s choice scoring Yarotsky.
Friendswood’s leadoff hitter Yarotsky was 3-for-3 at the plate scoring four runs. Collecting two hits were Esparza (three runs), Riassetto (two runs, five RBIs), Higgins (two RBI's), Jones (two RBIs)
Langston also scored two runs and Adams had two RBIs.
Haven Franks pitched a four inning shutout in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out four.
Friendswood (8-0 in District 22-5A) will travel to Goose Creek Memorial (3-4) on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Crosby 10, Santa Fe 9
CROSBY
Santa Fe dropped a slugfest at Crosby that saw the teams combine for 14 runs scored in the first two innings and 24 overall hits.
Two errors by Crosby infielders on grounders by Ciara Trahan and Ryleigh Mata sandwiched between a Juliana Garcia single and stolen base had Santa Fe up 2-0 without any outs in the first. After Rylie Bouvier singled advancing Mata to third, Maggie Childs connected on a sacrifice fly to center.
The Lady Indians tacked on three more runs in the second with the biggest hit from Childs, a two-run double.
Ten straight Crosby players reached base to start the bottom of the second inning that was highlighted by five straight hits after a run-scoring hit by a pitch that aided the Lady Cougars to score eight runs.
Consecutive hits by Garcia (triple) and Mata (RBI single) to start the fourth inning trimmed the Crosby lead to 8-7.
Two walks (Garcia and Bouvier) tied between a double by Mata had the bases loaded for Santa Fe with one out in the sixth. Reese Reyna then delivered a clutch two-out two-RBI single, giving Santa Fe a 9-8 lead.
After a single and a sacrifice bunt started the bottom of the sixth for Crosby, three consecutive singles that included back-to-back run scoring ones by Jenna Johnson and Maggie Herdejurgen saw the Lady Cougars regain the lead for good.
The Lady Indians had a chance to tie with a two-out rally when Trahan walked and a fielding error on a Garcia grounder allowed Trahan to advance to third. But Crosby pitching was able to induce a game-ending groundout.
Bouvier (three hits, two runs), Childs (three RBIs), Reyna (two RBIs), Garcia (two hits, two runs) and Mata (two hits, three RBIs, three runs) led the Lady Indians.
Santa Fe (6-2 in District 22-5A) will be looking to rebound when they host Galena Park at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Alvin 9, Dickinson 1
DICKINSON
Back-to-back run-scoring hits by Clarissa Barron (double) and Grace Coffelt (single) in the top of the first was all Alvin needed to support Jodie Aguirre's (5 innings, one earned run, four hits, two walks, eight strikeouts) strong pitching performance.
In the bottom of the first inning, Dariane Cram used her legs to score the Lady Gators’ lone run when she connected on a one-out single, stole second, and scampered home on a Landrei Stafford single to left making the score 2-1, Alvin.
Alvin’s biggest inning was in the fourth, when the Lady Jackets used the help of seven hits to score the final six runs of the game. This inning had six consecutive hits and two two-run triples by Barron and Aguirre.
Mia Terry had a two-out triple in the fifth and Jerzie Pelham’s leadoff single in the fourth accounted for the Lady Gators other two hits.
Dickinson (1-5 in District 24-6A) will be looking to have a stronger second half of district play when the Lady Gators host Clear Lake (0-6). This game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
