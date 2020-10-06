Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 3, Clear Creek 0
LEAGUE CITY
Following COVID-19 related delays, the Clear Springs Chargers made their long awaited district debut by handing the Clear Creek Wildcats their first district loss in a 25-14, 25-19, 25-16, victory Tuesday night at home.
Player statistics for Clear Springs were not immediately available.
Clear Creek was led by Bella Woodard (10 kills), Briana Zamora (13 digs), Emma Boland (12 assists, nine digs), All Shemwell (11 assists) and Mia Sauers (nine digs).
The Wildcats (3-1 in district) will be back on the court 6 p.m. Friday at home against Clear Brook. The Chargers’ (1-0) next match will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Dickinson.
NON-DISTRICT
Dickinson 3, C.E. King 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators snapped a three-match losing skid at home Tuesday night with a 26-24, 25-5, 25-20, sweep of C.E. King.
Top performers for the Lady Gators were Brandolyn Freeman (10 kills), Elaina Spriggins (25 assists), Hannah Cavil (11 digs, five aces) and Gracie Boone (five aces).
Dickinson will try to ride the momentum of the win when the team returns to district play 6 p.m. Friday at home against Clear Brook.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
