Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 64, Dickinson 43
FRIENDSWOOD
Clear Brook used a strong first half to defeat Dickinson on Saturday afternoon.
The Wolverines jumped out to a 26-15 first-quarter lead and extended it to 42-19 at the half.
Dickinson did chip away at its deficit by winning the third quarter 13-7, but Clear Brook finished the final quarter 15-11.
Alyssa Berry had a game-high 15 points, and Ja’delle Major tallied 12 points for the Wolverines.
Tiarra Spells led the Lady Gators with 14 points.
Both teams will be looking for home cooking when they play against Clear Springs (3-1 in District 24-6A), as Dickinson (1-3) will play the Chargers at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and Clear Brook (5-0) will tangle with Clear Springs on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Clear Springs 46, Brazoswood 33
LEAGUE CITY
In a game that saw three of the four quarters decided by a combined five points, Clear Springs was aided by a pivotal second quarter to snatch a bounce-back victory at home.
The Chargers turned a 9-8 first quarter to a 22-13 halftime lead. Clear Springs won the final two quarters (9-6) third and (15-14) fourth.
Bria Jackson and Kylenn Tolopka each scored nine points for the Chargers.
Clear Springs (3-1 in District 24-6A) travels to Dickinson (1-3) for a 7 p.m. Wednesday tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.