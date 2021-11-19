Bay Area Christian (11-1, 2-0) got off to a fast start early Friday night against the Legacy Prep Christian Academy Lions (3-7, 2-3) to help the Broncos win 35-21, and they advance to the state semifinals in the TAPPS Division III playoffs.
Wesley Barnes got the scoring going with a powerful 53-yard rushing touchdown. Smith Nave also added a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to take an early 14-0 lead.
“I’m really happy on how fast we came out tonight,” head football coach Les Rainey said.
The Lions tried to get back into the game with a 12-yard touchdown pass. but Adam Atwell threw a deep, 53-yard pass to Nave to keep the score at 21-7 at halftime.
“Overall, I’m pleased with how our guys played,” Rainey said.
Legacy Prep Christian Academy made it a one-score game when the team hit a 12-yard pass to put the score at 21-14. The Broncos got shut out in the third quarter.
“The Lions deserve credit for trying to get back into the game, but our guys kept fighting,” Rainey said.
The fourth quarter proved to favor the Broncos. Bay Area Christian had Barnes score on a 4-yard touchdown run. Ty Cappi also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the end zone to give the Broncos seven more points. Legacy Prep Christian Academy found the end zone in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard quarterback run. But the Broncos outscored the Lions in the fourth quarter to seal their fate.
Nave finished the night with 14 carries for 103 yards and one interception. Barnes had 24 carries for 153 yards. Kade Sink had seven tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack.
“I’m excited for these guys,” Rainey said.
Bay Area Christian will have a tough challenge in front of them when they take on the Cypress Christian Warriors (10-2, 4-0), who defeated Holy Cross 40-7 on Friday. The Warriors ended the Broncos postseason last year with a 38-7 victory.
“They’re always one of the best programs in the state, and I have a ton of respect for those guys,” Rainey said.
With Dickinson, Clear Springs and Texas City falling Friday night, that leaves Bay Area Christian as the only remaining Galveston County high school football team left in the playoffs.
“It’s certainly a privilege,” Rainey said. “It’s an honor.”
The Broncos will take on the Warriors at 7 p.m. Friday at Delmar Stadium.
“We’ll carry the Galveston County torch and (hope we can) make everyone proud,” Rainey said.
