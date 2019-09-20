Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Alvin 0
ALVIN
The Clear Creek Wildcats made short work of Alvin on the road Friday night, sweeping the Lady Jackets by the scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-19.
Leading the Wildcats were Reaghan Thompson (12 kills, four blocks), Madison Cole (seven kills), Sydney Chauvin (five kills, four aces), Briana Zamora (12 digs) and Spencer Plato (30 assists, three aces).
Clear Creek (2-1 in district) returns to the court 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake (2-0).
Clear Falls 3, Dickinson 0 (25-22, 25-9, 25-17)
DICKINSON
After a rugged start to district play, the Clear Falls Knights got their first district win of the season with a 25-22, 25-9, 25-17 sweep of the Dickinson Lady Gators on Friday night.
Clear Falls’ player statistics were not immediately available.
Dickinson was led by Kaegan Rutherford (10 kills), Destiny Tom (17 assists, 12 digs), Shae Stafford (10 digs) and Gracie Boone (three aces).
Both teams will be back to the 24-6A schedule 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Knights (1-2 in district) host Alvin (0-2), and Dickinson (0-3) will be at Clear Springs (1-1).
Other scores:
Clear Brook 3, Clear Springs 2 (set scores not immediately available)
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Baytown Lee 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians cruised to a straight sets win, topping Lee by the scores of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-18 on Friday night.
Leaders for the Lady Indians were Kassidy Taves (21 kills, 14 assists, five aces), Freedom Stephenson (15 digs) and Elena Dondonay (22 assists).
Other scores:
Texas City 3, Goose Creek Memorial 1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24)
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
