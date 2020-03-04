The undefeated district champion Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs were heavily awarded in 24-3A's postseason all-district honors.
Headlining the Hitchcock representatives were district most valuable player sophomore Chloe Countee, offensive player of the year senior Demi Dickey and coach of the year Dante McDaniel.
Earning all-district first-team honors were sophomore Sanaa Scott and senior Chrishauna McDaniel. Named to the second team from the Lady Bulldogs were junior Tra'Kemmia Elam and freshman Abigail Armacost. Receiving honorable mentions were Breanna Birdow and Jimile Johnson.
