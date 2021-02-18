The freezing temperature that caused widespread power outages and dangerous road conditions also pressed the pause button on the UIL basketball playoffs, but the postseason games are now set to resume in the coming days.
Girls basketball teams are in the second — or area — round of the playoffs where five Galveston County programs remain.
In the Region III-6A girls basketball playoffs, Clear Springs and Dickinson are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at La Porte High School.
Dickinson, the runner-up in District 24-6A, faces District 21-6A champion Humble Summer Creek at noon. The Lady Gators edged Pearland Dawson, 48-44, in the first round, while the Lady Bulldogs are coming off an 81-31 shellacking of Pasadena Memorial in the first round.
District 24-6A champion Clear Springs — which handled Alief Taylor, 59-28, in the first round — will be matched up against District 21-6A runner-up Atascocita at 2:30 p.m. The Lady Eagles cruised to a 67-32 first-round win last week against Channelview.
District 24-6A third-place finisher Clear Creek is slated for a 2 p.m. Saturday game at C.E. King High School against District 21-6A No. 4 playoff seed Beaumont West Brook. Both teams have the momentum of exciting first-round wins last week, as the Wildcats fended off Pearland for a 52-48 win and the Lady Bruins mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to upset District 22-6A champion Pasadena Dobie, 41-39.
In the Region III-5A girls basketball playoffs, District 22-5A runner-up Friendswood will host District 24-5A fourth-place finisher Angleton at 5 p.m Friday. Last week, the Lady Mustangs scored an impressive 71-50 first-round playoff win over Crosby, while the Lady Wildcats knocked off District 23-5A champion Houston Sterling, 64-50.
In the Region III-3A girls basketball playoffs, District 24-3A champion Hitchcock, coming off a 79-51 rout of Hardin, will go up against District 21-3A runner-up Huntington — which ousted Buna, 43-28, last week — at 2 p.m. Saturday at Grand Oaks High School.
Five Galveston County boys basketball teams — and possibly a sixth — are looking at starting the postseason with the bi-district playoffs Monday and Tuesday, but that time frame and all of the tentative game details are subject to change.
Dickinson, the No. 3 seed from District 24-6A, is matched up against District 23-6A co-champion Pearland Dawson in the Region III-6A playoffs 6 p.m. Tuesday at Manvel High School.
District 24-6A runner-up Clear Springs faces District 23-6A No. 3 seed Houston Strake Jesuit in the Region III-6A playoffs 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pearland High School.
Texas City, which finished third in District 22-5A, is scheduled to enter the Region III-5A playoffs against District 21-5A runner-up Crosby at 7 p.m. Monday at Shadow Creek High School.
District 25-4A co-champion La Marque is slated to start the Region IV-4A playoffs against District 26-4A No. 3 seed Sinton at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tidehaven High School.
District 24-3A champion Hitchcock opens the Region III-3A playoffs against District 23-3A fourth-place finisher Anderson-Shiro at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grand Oaks High School.
Clear Falls will play Clear Lake in a game where the winner will earn District 24-6A’s fourth and final playoff seed. That game is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday at Clear Creek High School.
