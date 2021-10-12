Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Brook 0
LEAGUE CITY
On a night honoring their top-notch senior class, the Clear Creek Wildcats didn’t disappoint, recording a 25-19, 25-13, 25-15 sweep over Clear Brook at Carlisle Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
Leading the Wildcats were Reaghan Thompson (10 kills, four blocks), Bella Woodard (eight kills), Brooke Morgan (eight kills), Briana Zamora (22 digs, two aces), Hannah Berg (14 digs, two aces), Mia Sauers (14 digs, two aces), Presley Gardner (12 assists, 11 digs) and Emma Boland (14 assists).
Clear Creek (8-1 in district) can make a big move toward the 24-6A title with a 6 p.m. match Friday at Clear Springs (7-1).
Brazoswood 3, Dickinson 0
CLUTE
The Dickinson Lady Gators had a disappointing setback on the road Tuesday night, as the were swept by Brazoswood by the scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-16.
Dickinson was led by Brandolyn Freeman (13 kills), Madison Spells (10 kills), Callie Boone (nine kills, 19 digs), Elaina Spriggins (30 assists, 12 digs) and Addison Stanley (16 digs).
The Lady Gators (3-6 in district) return to the floor in a non-district match 5:30 p.m. at home against Houston St. Agnes before going back to 24-6A play 6 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Clear Brook (1-8).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Texas City 1
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians completed their district sweep of the Texas City Lady Stings at home Tuesday night with a 25-13, 24-26, 25-12, 25-11 win.
Top performers for the Lady Indians were Kenzie Smith (31 kills, four blocks), Kadee Frantz (11 kills), Bethany Durant (seven kills, 13 digs), Andee Stamper (seven kills), Allie Walton (36 assists, eight digs, three aces), Bre Montemayor (14 assists, 12 digs) and Emily Hardee (18 digs).
Player stats for Texas City weren’t immediately available.
Santa Fe (10-2 in district) will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ball High (5-8). Texas City (3-10) has a bye before getting back to 22-5A play at home against Ball High.
Baytown Sterling 3, Ball High 0
BAYTOWN
The Ball High Lady Tors weren’t able to bring their A-game in a crucial road match Tuesday, falling to Sterling in a 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 sweep.
Maggie Farmer and Ter’nique Wells Webb led Ball High with five kills each. Chloe Stein logged 13 assists. Sara Gabriel had 12 digs, while Farmer chipped in 10 digs.
The Lady Tors (5-8 in district) will look to defend their home floor on senior night 6:30 p.m. Friday against Santa Fe (10-2).
NON-DISTRICT
Friendswood 3, Clear Lake 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs stayed sharp on their night off from 22-5A play Tuesday, sweeping Clear Lake by the scores 25-23, 25-14 and 25-21.
Leading the way for the Lady Mustangs were Meaghan Donoughue (13 kills, eight digs, five assists), Kate Bueche (11 kills, eight digs), Sarah Sitton (10 kills, three blocks), Andi Vaught (14 digs) and Megan Hubbard (34 assists, seven digs).
Friendswood (10-2 in district) returns to the court 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Baytown Lee (0-13).
