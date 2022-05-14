Summer Creek produced the clutch hits that Clear Falls lacked and used them to take a 4-2 win in the deciding game of the teams' Region III-6A area-round series on Saturday at Sterling High School.
It was a painful outcome for Clear Falls after its offense had run wild in Friday's 10-0 run rule decision that had evened the series at a game apiece.
Summer Creek got just four hits off Clear Falls pitchers Max Williams and Chase Bourgeois, but two of those hits came at opportune times to produce three runs.
The Knights managed five hits and six walks off a pair of Bulldogs pitchers, but ended up stranding nine runners.
"That hurts," Clear Falls coach Eddie Youngblood said. "The formula for good baseball is good pitching, good defense and timely hitting. We didn't get the timely hitting today."
Joe Chavez started on the mound for the Bulldogs and teased Knights hitters with slow breaking pitches.
Logan Carnathian displayed a more conventional delivery when he took over with two on and one out in the third inning.
While the two hurlers had contrasting styles, they produced the same frustrating results for Knights hitters.
"(Summer Creek) was a bit low in pitching they had available," Youngblood said. "They lost a lot of velocity. We drove balls all over the outfield, but we didn't get the clutch hit."
The Bulldogs established a quick lead in the first with a two-run home run off the bat of Eric Arcan.
Summer Creek added a run in the fifth on a fielder's choice ground ball.
Bryan Miles increased the Bulldog lead to 4-1 with a two out hit in the seventh.
Chavez allowed a hit and a walk in the first two innings before securing the third out.
A one-out walk to Travis Bragg, a base hit by Evan Aslaksen and a stolen base led to Chavez being relieved by Carnathian.
Williams drove in the first Clear Falls run with a sacrifice fly to left.
A pair of walks opened the fifth inning for the Knights, but they were unable to push in a run with the heart of their batting order.
Jeron Petterson began a one out rally in the seventh with his second hit of the game. Bragg drove Petterson in with a double, but was thrown out trying to take third.
"Those kids have come through all year long, so I don't want to second guess anybody," Youngblood said. "It's a team, and we believe in them. It didn't work out today. That's baseball. I'll go to battle with these guys anytime."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.