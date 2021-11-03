Ball High AJROTC (4-1) lost to Bellevue West AFJROTC 970.8-940.5 last week in the National Air Rifle League.
Ball High AJROTCs also snapped its four-game winning streak. Bellevue West AFJROTC (4-1) earns its second win in a row.
Ball High AJROTC fell to 20th place overall and fourth place within its “Army JROTC” conference. Elisabeth Warner, who shot a 260.0, led Ball High AJROTC. The remaining contributing members were Arnie Puentes, Alianna Sierra and Christian Harman. Mark Knight coaches the team.
Ryan Brevik, who shot a 257.2, led Bellevue West AFJROTC. The remaining contributing members were Claire Denton, William Barnard and William Jacober. Stephen Vanderhoof coaches the team that is from Bellevue Nebraska.
Ball High AJROTC will compete against Henderson County AJROTC (2-1). Henderson County AJROTC is from Henderson, Kentucky.
These two teams are competing in the Distinguished Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts. An eight-week regular season, followed by a single game conference title game for the top two teams in each conference.
In each game, the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes. Each athlete will shoot 10 shots in three different shooting positions — prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.