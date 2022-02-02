Scores for Galveston County high school soccer

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A

Clear Creek at Clear Brook, N/A

Brazoswood 2, Dickinson 0

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A

Friendswood 7, Baytown Lee 0

Santa Fe 5, Ball High 1

Texas City, bye

BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A

Clear Creek 2, Clear Brook 0

Clear Falls 1, Clear Springs 0

Dickinson 2, Brazoswood 0

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A

Santa Fe 3, Ball High 2

Friendswood 1, Baytown Lee 0

Texas City, bye

BOYS DISTRICT 22-4A

East Chambers 11, La Marque 0

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

