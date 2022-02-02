web only Soccer roundup for Feb. 1 & 2, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores for Galveston County high school soccerGIRLS DISTRICT 24-6AClear Creek at Clear Brook, N/ABrazoswood 2, Dickinson 0GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5AFriendswood 7, Baytown Lee 0Santa Fe 5, Ball High 1Texas City, byeBOYS DISTRICT 24-6AClear Creek 2, Clear Brook 0Clear Falls 1, Clear Springs 0Dickinson 2, Brazoswood 0BOYS DISTRICT 22-5ASanta Fe 3, Ball High 2Friendswood 1, Baytown Lee 0Texas City, byeBOYS DISTRICT 22-4AEast Chambers 11, La Marque 0 James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags District Brook Clear Hydrography Sport Bye Texas City Soccer Boy James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBayou Vista mourns death of restaurant owner killed in shootingRoad rage might have led to fatal Texas City shooting, police saidFire destroys as many as two dozen apartments in Texas CityCauseway crash disrupts commutes into GalvestonVictim of Texas City gas station shooting identifiedDickinson man killed in Sunday crash in Texas CityFertitta's bigger Boardwalk arrives in GalvestonHighway chase ends in crash in Texas City, driver taken into custodyMan pleads guilty to killing San Leon scrapyard ownerLeads exhausted, sheriff's office seeks help finding woman's killer CollectionsIn Focus: Titans 28, Texans 25 CommentedJan. 6 should join the dates that live in infamy (110) Guest commentary: Both sides must stop pushing politics in our classrooms (93) Republicans aren't the ones killing democracies (85) Vaccination rates in Galveston County 'hit a wall' as testing demand grows (81) According to my faith, we should obey our leaders (77) Look elsewhere for the truth about Jan. 6 (63) We'll be voting Democrats out starting in November (58) COVID is out of control because of leadership in US (49) Massive and mild: Omicron's surge looks different than earlier COVID waves in Galveston County (47) Can a few conservatives find just a little courage? (41)
