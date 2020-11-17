Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Creek 3, Cy-Fair 1
CYPRESS
In their final tune-up match before the playoffs begin, the Clear Creek Wildcats picked up a major confidence boosting 25-15, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16 win on the road Monday against Cy-Fair.
Leading the ‘Cats were Christen Maloney (eight kills), Brooke Morgan (eight kills, three blocks), Aaliyah Ellis (seven kills, five blocks), Alli Shemwell (18 assists, 10 digs, four aces), Briana Zamora (13 digs), Mia Sauers (11 digs) and Emma Boland (nine assists).
Clear Creek will begin its playoff run 6 p.m. Saturday at home with a Region III-6A bi-district match against Pearland.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.