Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball

NON-DISTRICT

Clear Creek 3, Cy-Fair 1

CYPRESS

In their final tune-up match before the playoffs begin, the Clear Creek Wildcats picked up a major confidence boosting 25-15, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16 win on the road Monday against Cy-Fair.

Leading the ‘Cats were Christen Maloney (eight kills), Brooke Morgan (eight kills, three blocks), Aaliyah Ellis (seven kills, five blocks), Alli Shemwell (18 assists, 10 digs, four aces), Briana Zamora (13 digs), Mia Sauers (11 digs) and Emma Boland (nine assists).

Clear Creek will begin its playoff run 6 p.m. Saturday at home with a Region III-6A bi-district match against Pearland.

Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

