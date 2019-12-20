Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Ball High 62, Hitchcock 42
HITCHCOCK
In a game between Galveston County rivals, the Ball High Tors scored the decisive road win Friday, while the Hitchcock Bulldogs’ pre-district trial by fire continued.
Ball High started hot with a 22-point first quarter, and a 22-5 run eventually propelled the Tors to a 42-20 halftime lead.
Darion Henry was the lead of Ball High’s offense with 12 points, including five points during the big first quarter. Henry also contributed five rebounds, a steal and a block. Trevon Turner also hit double digits with 10 points on an efficient 4-for-7 shooting effort, and other key contributors for the Tors were Quinton Cooper (nine points, eight rebounds, one steal), Nehemiah Noel (seven points, nine rebounds), Giovanni Janke (seven points, two steals) and Wayne Green (seven points).
Player statistics for Hitchcock were not immediately available.
Both teams return to action at tournaments Thursday through Saturday next week. The Tors will enter the Madisonville Tournament, while Hitchcock partakes in the Bay City Tournament.
Friendswood 49, Houston Strake Jesuit 45
HOUSTON
The Mustangs pulled out another exciting win against Strake Jesuit on the road Friday afternoon.
Cole Kelly led Friendswood with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Austin Petrovics also tallied 11 points for the Mustangs. Friendswood will be back in action at the Pasadena Tournament that will last Friday through Saturday.
Clear Falls 64, Katy Cinco Ranch 61
HOUSTON
In a highly competitive matchup Friday, Clear Falls defeated Cinco Ranch in the opening game of the Christmas Crossover Showcase at St. Thomas University.
The first quarter was about big runs as the Cougars scored the first nine points before Clear Falls responded on a 10-0 spurt.
Cinco Ranch won the first quarter 13-10 before the Knights took a 27-25 lead at the half.
Clear Falls maintained its two-point lead after three (43-41), and the Knights finished the game off with the highest scoring quarter for both sides in a 21-20 Clear Falls advantage
Orlando Horton Jr. scored a game-high 24 points for the Knights, and Carsen Lindsey had 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Clear Falls will participate in the Pasadena Tournament that runs Friday and Saturday.
Texas City 53, Pasadena 40
PASADENA
Texas City used strong opening halves Friday to win on the road at Pasadena.
The Stings jumped out to a 14-7 lead after the first quarter before the Eagles trimmed their deficit to 20-18 at halftime.
A big 20-5 third quarter advantage was all Texas City needed to stave off a pesky Pasadena team.
Leading scorers for Texas City were Leon Joubert (13 points) and Caden McKenzie (11 points).
Clovis McCain (eight rebounds), Drake Johnigan (six rebounds) and Jacolby Belle (six rebounds) all had good games on the boards for the Stings. Belle also had five steals.
Texas City will look to continue to build on their recent success as the Stings partake in the Brazosport ISD Tournament that will run Thursday through Saturday.
La Marque 94, East Chambers 62
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Cougars had a rare drama-free game Friday, as they jumped all over East Chambers early to put the game out of reach in a hurry.
Points weren’t hard to come by for La Marque, which led 26-10 at the end of the first quarter, and ballooned that lead to 49-21 at halftime. That advantage grew to 72-39 heading into the final period.
The trio of Jordan Ivy-Curry (31 points), Kevin Boone (30 points) and Edward Robinson (15 points) combined to score 76 of the Cougars’ 94 points.
La Marque will next enter the Houston County Tournament at Grapeland and Crocket high schools Thursday through Saturday.
O’Connell 61, Bryan St. Joseph 41
BRYAN
In a matchup between two top 10 state-ranked teams in TAPPS Class 2A, No. 7 O’Connell picked up the decisive road win over No. 9 St. Joseph on Friday.
After struggling early on both ends of the floor, the Buccaneers ratcheted up their effort in the second half. Leading the way for O’Connell were Christian Quinn (16 points), Kristopher Johnson (15 points), Khristian Johnson (12 points) and Chris Horton (eight points).
The Bucs will participate in the Our Lady of the Hills Tournament in Kerrville next Friday and Saturday.
(Thursday) O’Connell 84, Orange Community Christian 66
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers continued their strong start to the season with a comfortable win over Orange Community Christian at home Thursday.
Khristian Johnson led a balanced scoring effort with 22 points, and right behind him were Chris Horton (17 points), Raphfel Moss (16 points), Christian Quinn (14 points) and Kristopher Johnson (eight points).
Other scores:
Clear Creek 61, Goose Creek Memorial 52
La Porte 58, Santa Fe 37
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.