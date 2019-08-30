Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Brazoswood 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators were dealt a tough setback Friday, as Brazoswood came away with a 25-23, 18-25, 26-24, 25-18 win.
Leading the Lady Gators were Janell Harvell (16 kills, 15 digs), Brandolyn Freeman (12 kills), Destiny Tom (41 assists, 18 digs), Gracie Boone (six kills, 13 digs), Emalee Allen (eight kills) and Shae Stafford (10 digs).
Dickinson looks to rebound in its next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Ball High.
Other scores:
Manvel 3, Santa Fe 1 (27-29, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
