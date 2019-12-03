Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Clear Falls 54, Ball High 31
GALVESTON
A huge second quarter (26-10) for the Clear Falls Knights saw them take a commanding 40-18 halftime lead, and they never looked back in a big road victory over the Ball High Lady Tors on Tuesday.
Player statistics for Clear Falls were not immediately available.
Ball High was led by Bebe Galloway (13 points, seven rebounds) and Ari Smith (10 points, six rebounds).
The Knights return to the court to compete in the Phillips 66 Katy Tournament on Thursday through Saturday, while the Lady Tors look for a better result back at home 7 p.m. Friday against Brazosport.
Hitchcock 86, Santa Fe 27
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs overwhelmed the Santa Fe Lady Indians early, and cruised to a win at home Tuesday.
Hitchcock won the first quarter, 23-2, and ballooned that lead to 44-9 at halftime. The Lady ‘Dogs kept their feet on the proverbial pedal by increasing their lead to 73-22 at the end of the third quarter before finishing off Santa Fe in the final frame.
Hitchcock’s Demi Dickey nearly out-scored the entire Lady Indians team on her own with a game-high 24 points. Breanna Birdow poured in 18 points, and not far behind was Chloe County with 17 points. Other top performers for Hitchcock were Sanaa Scott (nine points) and Jimile Johnson (eight points).
Santa Fe’s statistics were not immediately available.
The Lady Bulldogs won’t be back in action until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when they make the short road trip to face rival La Marque. The Lady Indians look for improvement Thursday through Saturday at the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District tournament.
Clear Brook 57, Texas City 31
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings could not overcome a strong effort from Clear Brook at home Tuesday.
High point scorers for Texas City were Tahjea Smith and Amauri Wyatt, who finished with 10 points each.
The Lady Stings will head to Athens, Texas, for the Athens Invitational, which will be held Thursday through Saturday.
Danbury 65, O’Connell 30
DANBURY
The early-season struggles for the O’Connell Lady Buccaneers continued on the road Tuesday, as they were topped by Danbury.
Brooke Cromie had a solid effort for O’Connell, scoring 17 of the team’s 30 total points.
O’Connell will look to improve with a slew of upcoming games Thursday through Saturday when the team competes in the High Island tournament.
Clear Springs 61, Friendswood 45
FRIENDSWOOD
Clear Springs used a strong first half that saw the Chargers outscore the Lady Mustangs by 10 in each of the first two quarters to defeat Friendswood on the road.
The Chargers won the first (19-9) and second (20-10) quarters to take control of the contest.
Kylie Minter (5-for-7 from three) had her hands in the oven for Clear Springs, scoring 25 points. Jermia Green had a stat-stuffing night with 14 points, five steals and four assists. Niyah Johnson corralled 10 rebounds for the Chargers.
Statistics for Friendswood were not immediately available.
Clear Springs will be back in action Tuesday when they host Deer Park at 7 p.m. Friendswood will participate in the Lady Spartan Tournament that will last Thursday through Saturday.
