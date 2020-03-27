Four superlatives highlighted the La Marque Cougars' haul in the District 24-4A boys basketball postseason awards.
Jordan Ivy-Curry claimed the district's most valuable player award, Edward Robinson was named a district co-defensive player of the year, Kevin Boone was picked as district newcomer of the year, and head coach Kevin Wilcox of the 24-4A champion Cougars was tabbed as the district's coach of the year.
All-district first-team players for La Marque were Ivy-Curry, Robinson and Boone.
On the second team were Deshawn Murphy and Terrance Cooper.
Honorable mentions went to Brandon Jones, Jauron Reid Jr., Keelan Norris and Roy Robinson.
In addition to their multiple all-district awards, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named Ivy-Curry to its all-state and all-region teams and named Edward Robinson to the all-region team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.