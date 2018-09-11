Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Clear Creek Wildcats put together a dominant showing against the Dickinson Lady Gators with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-14 sweep Tuesday.
Leading the way for Clear Creek were Allie Garland (17 kills, nine blocks), Riley Brantley (11 kills), Spencer Plato (32 assists, eight digs, four blocks), Miranda Phelps (11 digs, two aces), Briana Zamora (seven digs, three aces), Sydney Chauvin (six digs, three aces) and Shaina Westfall (four blocks).
Amaya Young (nine kills, 11 digs) and Destiny Tom (18 assists, eight digs) led Dickinson.
The Wildcats (2-0 in district) will look to keep rolling 6 p.m. Friday at home against Alvin (0-1). The Lady Gators (1-1) look to rebound 4:15 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls (1-1).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 3, Galena Park 1
GALENA PARK
After a slow start, the Ball High Lady Tors logged one in the win column with a 25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 25-15 win Tuesday on the road against Galena Park.
For Ball High, Tori Mallard logged 14 kills and three aces, while Logan Kelly added seven kills, 12 digs and four aces. Britaney Shaw chipped in six kills. Defensively, Sara Gabriel had 11 digs and also had five aces. Caroline Baze had 24 assists
Up next, the Lady Tors (1-1 in district) host Crosby in a tough district test 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Texas City 3, Baytown Lee 0
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings made short work of Baytown Lee at home Tuesday, dispatching the Lady Ganders by the scores of 25-7, 25-9 and 25-12.
Leaders for Texas City were Ny’Keyia Letroise (13 kills), Zoe Johnston (14 assists, four aces) and Macee Medina (nine digs).
The Lady Stings (1-1 in district) return to action 6:30 p.m. Friday at Goose Creek Memorial.
Other scores:
Clear Falls 3, Clear Brook 0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-23)
Clear Springs 3, Katy Tompkins 2 (25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6)
