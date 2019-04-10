Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 6, Clear Lake 4
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls was able to take advantage of fifth-inning Clear Lake miscues that included three errors which aided the Knights to score all six runs in the inning for a home win Tuesday night.
A free base runner to start the first (walk to John Dickey) and the fourth (Arjun Parikh reached on a catcher’s interference), followed by sacrifice bunts by Simon Binetti (first) and Pete Skol (fourth) that preceeded run-scoring singles by Keagan Vance (first) and Blake Baltazar (fourth) had Clear Lake up 2-0.
The Knights then loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to Kaiden Beaty (walk), Cooper Timmons (single) and Tyler Malone (hit by pitch).
Afer Baylan Vaughan worked a run-scoring walk with one out, things continued to turn downhill for the Falcons as an error on a Brooks Montgomery ground ball allowed two runs to score, giving Clear Falls a 3-2 lead. Vaughan was then able to score on a wild pitch and Corey Lanier walked.
With runners on the corners, Lanier stole second base and a throwing error by the catcher allowed courtesy runner Zack Havlik to score and Lanier to advance to third. Lanier then was able to scamper home on another error.
Things got dicey for Clear Falls in the top of the seventh when Cole Braaten reached on a leadoff walk, and one out later, Dickey smashed a ball over the center field fence to trim the Knight lead to 6-4.
After an error allowed the next batter to reach, Jake Trapani was able to retire the final two Falcons on a pop out and a ground out for the save.
Clear Falls (4-5 in district) will be looking to sweep the district series when the Knights travel to Clear Lake (3-4). The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
Clear Springs 10, Alvin 5
LEAGUE CITY
Both teams’ bats came to life late in this one, as all but two of the game’s total runs were scored in the final two-and-a-half innings, and the Clear Springs Chargers picked up the win at home against Alvin on Tuesday.
After Alvin cut Clear Springs’ lead to 2-1 in the top of the fifth, the Chargers responded with a four-run bottom of the fifth.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth, back-to-back-to-back singles from Mason Knight, Josh Barletta and Cameron Cooper loaded the bases, and Jacob Carpentier came through with a two-RBI double to push the Chargers’ lead to 4-1. With two outs, Cooper scored on a passed ball, and Mason Schulz made the score 6-1 on an RBI single.
Alvin scratched two more runs onto the board in the top of the sixth, but Clear Springs again delivered a four-run bottom half of the frame to answer right back.
With two outs and two on (Parker Lee leadoff walk, Barletta one-out walk), an error saw the Clear Springs’ first run of the inning score. A walk drawn by Carpentier and a bloop single from Kai Woodard loaded the bases, and Michael Cervantes smashed a three-run triple for a 10-3 lead.
Alvin tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh, but could not overcome the sizable deficit.
Clear Springs banged out 13 total base hits, with multi-hit outings from Woodard (3-for-4, two runs, double), Carpentier (2-for-2, two RBIs, double), Knight (2-for-4, two runs) and Schulz (2-for-5, one RBI, one run). In addition to his three-RBI triple, Cervantes reached base twice on walks.
The Chargers (6-1 in district) will look to maintain their hold on first place in 24-6A when they close out the season series with the Yellowjackets (2-5) at 6 p.m. Friday at Alvin.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 7, Galena Park 3
GALENA PARK
The Ball High Tors continued their trend of going through nail-biters, as a four-run top of the sixth inning lifted them to a victory at Galena Park on Tuesday.
A two-run bottom of the fifth, saw the Yellowjackets knot up the score, 3-3, but the Tors weren’t about to fold in the face of adversity.
Edgar Salinas and Spencer Addison began the top of the sixth with consecutive singles, and Adam Trevino drove home the go-ahead run with an RBI single. After a strikeout and a sacrifice bunt, the Tors added some insurance runs courtesy of Addison scoring on a wild pitch, Gabe Freeman’s RBI triple and Ryan Blacketer’s RBI single.
Ball High scored all of its other runs in the top of the second, building an early 3-0 lead. Galena Park scored its other run in the bottom of the third.
With one out in the top of the second, the Tors were in business after back-to-back singles from Thomas Farmer and Nicholas Smecca. Freeman drove in the game’s first run on a bunt single, and an error made the score, 2-0. Blacketer then delivered an RBI sacrifice fly for the 3-0 lead.
Putting up multi-hit games for Ball High were Salinas (3-for-4, one run), Addison (3-for-4, one run) and Freeman (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs).
The Tors (7-2 in district) return to action 7 p.m. Friday at Crosby (4-5).
Santa Fe 5, Friendswood 1
FRIENDSWOOD
A four-run top of the sixth inning Tuesday saw the Santa Fe Indians break through for a win over the Friendswood Mustangs in a game that was a pitchers’ duel up to that point..
Santa Fe loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the sixth thanks to a Bryce Montemayor leadoff walk that was followed by back-to-back singles from Cameron Bennett and Billy Parker. After a force out at home, the Indians took the lead on an error, and an RBI single by Albert Garza pushed the lead to 4-1. Another error allowed another run to score, and Grant Pfaff drew a bases-loaded walk for the 5-1 lead.
Friendswood took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Devon Andrews doubled with one out, and then Spencer Beck followed that up with an RBI single.
Peewee McDonald’s leadoff single in the top of the third turned into a trip around the bases, as Santa Fe tied the game, 1-1. After his single, McDonald trotted to second base on a balk, stole third base and came home on an error.
Rome Shubert threw a complete-game gem for the win on the mound. After giving up two hits and a run in the first inning, Shubert was lights out, with just two more base hits allowed for the rest of the game. His final line was seven innings pitched, four hits, one earned run, five strikeouts and one walk.
Garza (2-for-4, one RBI) and Parker (2-for-4, one run) had multi-hit games for Santa Fe.
Beck (2-for-3, one RBI) had half of Friendswood’s total base hits.
Both teams return to the field 7 p.m. Friday. Santa Fe (8-1 in district) hosts Baytown Lee (0-9), while Friendswood travels to Galena Park (4-5).
Texas City 8, Baytown Lee 3
BAYTOWN
In a game that saw a combined 23 hits, Texas City made the most of its 13 to defeat Baytown Lee on Tuesday.
Jacob Day’s run-scoring single scoring Jackson Wray (leadoff double) had the Stings on the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning.
After Baytown Lee answered with three consecutive singles to start the bottom half of the inning and an RBI single by Devin Ezaguirre, Texas City regained the lead for good in the top of third when Conor Higgs smacked a leadoff triple and later scored on a Luke Watson run scoring groundout.
A Tyler Stanley single, an error and a walk to Jonathan Valdez had the bases full of Stings with one out in the fourth. Back-to-back run scoring singles by Higgs (two RBIs) and Dylan Kimsey (RBI) had Texas City up 5-1.
The Ganders scored their final two runs in the fourth, aided by walks and a fielding error, and in the the fifth when three of the first four batters singled.
Situational base running allowed the Stings to tack on their sixth run in the fifth when Wray connected on a leadoff single, courtesy runner Tanner Dunkel (two runs) advanced to second on an Ashton Dimas sacrifice bunt, to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a Day single.
Two consecutive hits had Texas City rolling to start the sixth when Kimsey tattooed a RBI double scoring Higgs (single). Kimsey then was able to score the Stings’ final run of the game thanks to a wild pitch and an error.
Leadoff hitter Higgs was 4-for-4 with two runs and 2 RBI’s. Wray was 3-for-4. Collecting two hits and two RBI's for the Stings were Kimsey and Day.
Texas City (2-7 in District 22-5A) will host Goose Creek Memorial (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.