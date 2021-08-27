Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
NON-DISTRICT
Ball High 3, Humble 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors picked up a confidence restoring win Friday night at home against Humble, recording a sweep by the scores of 25-14, 25-22 and 25-8
Maggie Farmer led Ball High’s offense with eight kills, while Charli Dean chipped in five kills and Ter’Nique Wells Webb added four more. Chloe Stein had 15 assists and three aces. Sara Gabriel shored up the defense with 18 digs and also had two aces.
The Lady Tors return to District 22-5A play 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Friendswood.
College Station 3, Clear Creek 2
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats went the distance with a tough College Station team Friday night at home, but ultimately fell short by the scores of 21-25, 25-32, 25-20, 22-25 and 11-15.
Leaders for the Wildcats were Reaghan Thompson (18 kills, four blocks), Bella Woodard (17 kills), Brian Zamora (38 digs), Mia Sauers (23 digs), Emma Boland (28 assists, five aces) and Daisy Mitchell (23 assists).
Clear Creek hits the road next for a 5:30 p.m. match Tuesday at Katy.
Baytown Sterling 3, Dickinson 1
BAYTOWN
In a tight contest throughout, the Dickinson Lady Gators were unable to prevail on the road as Sterling recorded a 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22 win Friday night.
Leading the way for the Lady Gators were Brandolyn Freeman (14 kills), Elaina Spriggins (39 assists) and Callie Boone (nine kills, 17 digs, five aces).
Another solid test awaits Dickinson in its next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Richmond George Ranch.
Friendswood 3, Pasadena Memorial 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs made quick work of Memorial at home Friday night with a 25-6, 25-18, 25-18 sweep.
Top performers for the Lady Mustangs were Isabella Thompson (12 kills), Kate Bueche (10 kills), Megan Hubbard (25 assists, 12 digs, three aces) and Andi Vaught (11 digs).
Friendswood will look to defend its home floor again 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Ball High.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
