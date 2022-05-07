By striking early and often, Clear Creek assured its fans of not having to sit in 91-degree temperatures for a possible third game in its Region III-6A bi-district round series against Shadow Creek.
Collin McKinney's two-run homer in the bottom of the first was the springboard for the Wildcats' 7-4 win over the Sharks, advancing them into the area round against either North Shore or Dobie.
Clear Creek also got a strong outing from starting pitcher Tyler Austin, who went 5.2 solid innings before Connor Clark took the ball and closed out Shadow Creek's season.
"We were chipping away," said Wildcats coach Brent Kunefke said of his offense. "They gave us some free stuff, which is uncharacteristic of them, but we took it."
McKinney's opposite-field blast came with two down and erased Shadow Creek's only lead. Sharks miscues helped open the door for the Wildcats to score three times in the second before an RBI single from Jackson Babcock and another error from Shadow Creek extended the lead to 6-1.
Matt Johnson's sac fiy in the fifth made it 7-1, but Shadow Creek's offense woke up in the sixth as a run-scoring grounder from Caleb Taylor and a single from Charlie Jarrell — along with a Wildcats miscue — put the Sharks closer, but it would be as close as they would get.
Austin struck out five as he kept Shadow Creek's lineup in check throughout the day.
"He did a phenomenal job, especially with how hot it was," Kunefke said of Austin. "He found his changeup, was able to locate it and did a good job keeping them off-balance all day."
