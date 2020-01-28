Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 56, Clear Brook 36
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers started the game locked in on defense and put together a comfortable win at home Tuesday against Clear Brook.
Clear Springs pitched a shutout in the first quarter, winning the period 14-0. The Chargers pushed that lead to 30-10 at halftime and never looked back en route to the win.
Leading the Chargers were Kenna Gibson (18 points), Kylie Minter (13 points) and Blaise Blair (11 points, seven rebounds).
Next up, Clear Springs (8-0 in District 24-6A) hits the road against Dickinson (3-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Other scores:
Clear Creek 54, Alvin 48
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 68, Santa Fe 36
SANTA FE
Even minus star post Bebe Galloway, the Ball High Lady Tors cruised to a road victory Tuesday against the Santa Fe Lady Indians.
Jazmyn Gilbert stepped up big-time with 20 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Ari Smith added 18 points and seven rebounds.
Player statistics for Santa Fe were not immediately available.
Both teams are back at it Friday. Ball High (6-4 in District 22-5A) hosts Galena Park (3-7) at 5:45 p.m., and Santa Fe (0-10) will be at Friendswood (10-0).
Friendswood 44, Texas City 32
TEXAS CITY
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs were able to curb the momentum of the Texas City Lady Stings with a road win Tuesday.
Player statistics for Friendswood were not immediately available.
Tahjea Smith had a monster effort for Texas City, scoring 26 of the team’s 32 total points.
Both teams resume their respective schedules 7 p.m. Friday. Friendswood (10-0 in District 22-5A) hosts Santa Fe (0-10), and Texas City (6-4) will be at Baytown Lee (2-8).
DISTRICT 24-3A
Hitchcock 101, Boling 56
BOLING
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs continued to run roughshod over their district foes with a road rout of Boling on Tuesday.
After seeing Boling take the first quarter, 20-15, Hitchcock erupted in the second quarter to hold a 53-29 lead at halftime, and the points for the Lady ‘Dogs continued to come fast and furious in the second half en route to the blowout win.
Top performances for Hitchcock were turned in by Chloe Countee (33 points), Demi Dickey (31 points), Tra’Kemme Elam (17 points) and Chrishauna McDaniel (11 points).
Hitchcock (8-0 in District 24-3A) returns to its home floor 6 p.m. Friday against Palacios (N/A).
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
