Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A
Baytown Sterling 75, Ball High 30
BAYTOWN
The tough district season for the Ball High Lady Tors continued Friday night on the road against Sterling.
Bria Holmes led the Lady Tors with 19 points, six rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Breanna Batiste added eight points, and Serenity Blakely corralled 10 rebounds.
Ball High (0-6 in district) is back in action 1 p.m. Tuesday at home against Santa Fe (1-4).
Santa Fe 48, Texas City 35
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians picked up their first district win of the season at home Friday night while keeping the Texas City Lady Stings winless in 22-5A play.
Player statistics for Santa Fe weren’t immediately available.
Top scorers for Texas City were Sa’Naii May and Angie Schuchardt with 12 points each.
The Lady Indians (1-4 in district) will be looking to make it two 22-5A wins in a row 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ball High (0-6). The Lady Stings return to the court Dec. 27-28 at the Pasadena Memorial Holiday Tournament.
GIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A
La Marque 55, West Columbia 46
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Lady Cougars kept up a strong start to district play with a quality win Friday night at home against West Columbia.
Leading the Lady Cougars were Jazzmin Brown (19 points), Iyanna Moore (14 points) and Kaitlyn Ivy (11 points).
Up next, La Marque (2-0 in district) has a non-district game 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against C.E. King.
BOYS NON-DISTRICT
Clear Falls 50, Klein 47
KLEIN
Behind Orlando Horton's (24 points, six rebounds, and five assists) strong game, the Knights won a close road contest on Friday night.
Clear Falls will next tangle with Clear Springs at home 1 p.m. Tuesday to start District 24-6A play.
O’Connell 63, Pasadena First Baptist 49
PASADENA
The O’Connell Buccaneers handled their business on the road Friday night in a rematch of the Gulf Coast Classic championship game against First Baptist.
Like in the tournament final, O’Connell was able to build a big early lead — taking a 34-13 advantage into the halftime break — and hang on for the win.
Luke Waldrop, who was again a catalyst of O’Connell’s hot start, led the team with 23 points. Khristopher Johnson added 15 points, Raphfel Moss finished with 13 points, and Nic Gonzalez and Kristian Johnson had six points apiece.
The Bucs will be right back on the court 3 p.m. Saturday at home against long-time rival Houston St. Pius X.
Other scores:
Clear Creek 63, Katy Taylor 49
Hitchcock 85, Brookshire Royal 40
BOYS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORE
La Marque 82, West Columbia 50
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
