Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Creek 46, Clear Brook 41
Dickinson 39, Clear Lake 32
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 57, Goose Creek Memorial 38
GALVESTON
Facing a team that had previously beat them and that was riding high near the top of the district standings, the Ball High Lady Tors put together a monumental win over Goose Creek Memorial at home Tuesday.
It was a strong second half that sealed the win for the Lady Tors, as they outscored GCM, 29-15, in the final two periods. Ari Smith scored 12 of her team-best 18 points to lead the way. Bebe Galloway contributed 17 points, and Bria Holmes added 12 points.
Ball High (5-3 in District 22-5A) will look to continue its second half of district play revenge tour 5:45 p.m. Friday on the road against rival Texas City (5-3).
Texas City 56, Galena Park 41
GALENA PARK
The Texas City Lady Stings avenged an earlier loss against Galena Park in a road game Tuesday.
Texas City was led by Jade Guice with 22 points. Tahjea Smith finished with 18 points, and Amauri Wyatt had a tremendous defensive effort.
The Lady Stings (5-3 in District 22-5A) have a key matchup 5:45 p.m. Friday at home against Ball High (5-3).
Other scores:
Friendswood 59, Baytown Lee 19
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
Brazosport 59, La Marque 52
DISTRICT 24-3A
Bye: Hitchcock
TAPPS
O’Connell 49, Brazosport Christian 10
GALVESTON
In a rescheduled game, the O’Connell Lady Buccaneers posted a dominant win at home Tuesday over Brazosport Christian.
Brooke Cromie had a monster game for O’Connell with 19 points and 20 rebounds, while Leslie Rodriguez added 12 points and Ansley McCulloch had eight points.
In another rescheduled game, the Lady Bucs (3-1 in district) will take a trip to Hunstville to face Alpha Omega at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
