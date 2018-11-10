Editor’s note: In Friday’s editions, Savanna Schaff was listed under the wrong school. Below is a corrected version.
Highlighted by a most valuable player award, several Galveston County volleyball athletes received all-district honors in the local Class 6A and 4A districts.
DISTRICT 24-6A
There were plenty of county athletes who earned superlative awards in District 24-6A, with Clear Creek senior middle blocker Allie Garland earning top honors as the district’s most valuable player.
Clear Springs sophomore Shyia Richardson earned a co-offensive player of the year superlative, while senior teammate Hannah Crawford and Clear Falls senior Erin Kearney shared co-defensive player of the year honors.
Clear Springs senior Massiel Coronado was named the district’s setter of the year, and Clear Springs junior setter Spencer Plato got the newcomer of the year award.
For guiding Clear Springs to the program’s first-ever district championship, head coach Shannon McClellen was the choice for coach of the year.
Other players earning postseason honors on the all-district teams were as follows.
• Clear Creek: Riley Brantley, sr., first team; Miranda Phelps, sr., first team; Sydney Chauvin, fr., second team; Bri Zamora, fr., second team; Madison Cole, jr., honorable mention; Shaina Westfall, jr., honorable mention.
• Clear Falls: Katy Giusti, sr., first team; Mia Johnson, so., first team; Anita Parrott, sr., first team; Rachel Brown, so., first team; Cassie Srb, sr., first team; Savanna Schaff, sr., first team; Blakely Montgomery, so., second team; Marlee Maixner, so, honorable mention.
• Clear Springs: Mary Alper, jr., first team; Kenadee Poye, sr., first team; Haley Moses, jr., first team; Alana Dawson, so., first team; Tori Gehret, jr., second team; Avery Reynolds, jr., second team; Erin Rogers, jr., second team.
• Dickinson: Amaya Young, sr., first team; Sharanda Anderson, sr., second team; Destiny Tom, jr., second team; Kaegan Rutherford, jr., honorable mention; Janell Harvell, jr., honorable mention.
DISTRICT 24-4A
Six different La Marque players were recognized for their efforts this season with all-district selections, highlighted by a first team award for senior Rynne Johnson. Junior Katriel Ivy was a second team pick, while junior Krishana Boyd, sophomore Jessica Chavis, freshman Iyana Moore-Graves and senior Jermonika Morris were honorable mentions.
Chavis, Ivy and Johnson also each earned academic all-district honors.
All-district awards for District 22-5A will be released when all the district’s teams have finished the playoffs.
