Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

BOYS

DISTRICT 22-5A

Texas City 69, Crosby 57

TEXAS CITY

The Texas City Stings avenged their only loss of the District 22-5A season in emphatic fashion with a win over Crosby at home Friday night.

Texas City started off strong — winning the first quarter, 15-6, and taking a 35-20 lead into the halftime break — and kept the Cougars at bay in the second half to record the win.

T.J. Fountain led the Stings with 17 points. Dayton Booker added 14 points, Nairobi Watson II had 10 points, and Leon Joubert III finished with eight points.

Texas City (10-1 in district) will look to stay in the driver’s seat for the 22-5A championship when the team makes the short trip to Santa Fe (1-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Other score:

Goose Creek Memorial 47, Santa Fe 44

DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES

Clear Creek 62, Clear Falls 51

Clear Lake 58, Clear Springs 41

(Open) Dickinson

DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE

La Marque 57, Brazosport 47

DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 46, East Bernard 40

GIRLS

DISTRICT 22-5A

Goose Creek Memorial 89, Santa Fe 27

SANTA FE

The streaking Goose Creek Memorial team overwhelmed the Santa Fe Lady Indians early and never looked back in Friday night’s matchup.

The Lady Patriots won the first quarter, 26-8, took a 39-13 lead into the halftime break, and then proceeded to pour it on in the second half, out-scoring Santa Fe, 50-14. Katy Lackey led the Lady Indians with 11 points.

Santa Fe (5-8 in district) closes out the season at home against Texas City (4-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Crosby 65, Texas City 44

CROSBY

The Texas City Lady Stings hung close with Crosby on the road Friday in the first half, but the Lady Cougars pulled away in the second half to log a win.

Crosby led only 30-23 at halftime, but pushed that lead to 48-34 heading into the final period.

Texas City’s Tahjea Smith led all scorers with 19 points.

The Lady Stings (4-9 in district) will try to close out their season on a positive note on the road against Santa Fe (5-8).

DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES

Clear Falls 46, Clear Creek 41

(Open) Dickinson

Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

