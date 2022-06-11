ROUND ROCK
A history-making season for the Friendswood Mustangs baseball program came to a bitter end in the Class 5A state championship game Saturday afternoon at the Dell Diamond.
The Georgetown Eagles held on to an early lead thanks in large part to strong pitching and clutch defense to take a 2-1 win over the Mustangs and claim the state title.
“They made big plays in big moments,” Friendswood head baseball coach Cory Benavides said.
Georgetown set up its first run in the bottom of the first inning when Zachary Mazoch hit a lead-off single to right field, and then courtesy runner Wade Denton hustled all the way to third base thanks to a well-timed hit-and-run on a groundout to third. Then, Landon Hyle drove Denton home on an RBI single clipped into left field.
The Eagles went ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the second on a lead-off home run lofted to left by Logan Smith, providing just enough run support for starting pitcher and championship game most valuable player Jacob Hadden — who picked up the complete-game win with four hits, two walks and four strikeouts over seven innings.
Friendswood’s lone run came in the top of the third, as Kyle Lockhart reached base with one out on a two-base throwing error, and Reed South drove him home on an RBI single smacked up the middle.
While Georgetown’s defense wasn’t perfect with two errors in the game, the team came up with outstanding defensive plays at key moments of the game to prevent Friendswood from inflicting any further damage.
Friendswood's Ayden Pearcy led off the top of the fifth with a single, but the Eagles came up with a nice play on a grounder to third and a diving catch in right field to preserve the lead.
A Boots Landry lead-off infield single for the Mustangs in the top of the sixth was erased by a 5-4-3 double play on the very next pitch thrown.
The Mustangs continued to show life in the top of the seventh, as Pearcy led off with a double raked into the left-center field gap and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt laid down by Tatum Black. But, a grounder held Pearcy at third, and Georgetown then picked him off the bag for the game’s final out.
“I tried to be too aggressive at the end of the game, and it cost us,” Benavides said.
Griffin Kasemeyer had a strong showing on the mound for the Mustangs, pitching 4 shutout innings in relief with two hits, no walks and three strikeouts.
“He does what he does best,” Benavides said. “We were in a good spot because we had two guys going, and if (starting pitcher Easton) Tumis didn’t have his stuff, we could go immediately to Kasemeyer, and that’s what we did. He gave us a chance, but we just couldn’t come through.”
Friendswood, which reached the state final for the first time in program history and was making its second-ever trip to the state tournament, ends an excellent season with an overall record of 30-8-1.
“Their relentless fight,” Benavides said about what he’ll remember most about his 2022 squad. “I’m so proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.