DALLAS
The Clear Creek Wildcats girls water polo team came out strong to begin its Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association state tournament before faltering in the second round to finish in a four-way tie for fifth place Friday.
The Wildcats came out red hot on offense and defeated the Round Rock Dragons 16-8. Every Clear Creek starter scored against the Dragons.
“To do it on the state level, it was pretty cool,” said Clear Creek water polo head coach Ty Halford, when referring to his starters scoring in the first game.
Then the Wildcats took on St. Agnes (No. 1 seed in the East Region) where they lost 16-8.
The loss put the Wildcats in a four-way tie for fifth place along with Foster, Brazoswood and Cedar Ridge to finish the state tournament. In a season without COVID-19, the teams would have played each other to see what order they would have finished, but because of COVID-19, the teams were left in a four-way tie.
“I was really glad the girls got to display what they learned on the state level,” Halford said. “They competed with some of the best teams on the state level and did really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.