Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 3, Dickinson 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Dickinson Lady Gators were on the losing end of a playoff-clinching performance by Clear Brook, getting swept Tuesday by the scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-22.
Leaders for the Lady Gators were Amaya Young (11 kills), Keegan Rutherford (eight kills), Destiny Tom (26 assists, 12 digs) and Sharanda Anderson (five kills, 10 digs).
Dickinson (3-8 in district) will be back at it 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Alvin (0-10).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 3, Baytown Lee 1
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors came away with a 25-16, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19 at home Tuesday.
Tori Mallard led the winning effort with 12 kills and added five blocks. Logan Kelly was close behind in the kills category with 11. Setters Caroline Baze and Jaelyn Williams had matching nights, each losing 16 assists and four aces. Sara Gabriel led the defense with 25 digs.
Ball High (4-8 in district) will be back at home 4:30 p.m. Friday, looking to play spoiler to playoff hopeful Goose Creek Memorial (7-5).
Friendswood 3, Crosby 0
CROSBY
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs inched closer to an undefeated district championship season Tuesday as the swept Crosby on the road by the scores of 25-10, 27-25 and 25-21.
Makensy Manbeck and Ashlyn Svoboda tag teamed to led the Lady Mustangs’ attack with 13 kills each. Svoboda also had two aces and 11 digs, and Manbeck chipped in three blocks. Tori Weatherley led Friendswood in both assists (43) and digs (12).
The Lady Mustangs (12-0 in district) are back on the road 4:30 p.m. Friday to take on Baytown Lee (2-10)
NON-DISTRICT
The Woodlands 3, Clear Creek 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats didn’t rest on their laurels during their District 24-6A bye week, but saw The Woodlands take a 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 sweep Tuesday.
Standouts in the match for Clear Creek were Allie Garland (12 kills), Miranda Phelps (11 digs) and Spencer Plato (23 assists).
The Wildcats (7-3 in district) return to league play 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls (9-2).
Other scores:
Clear Falls 3, Clear Lake 1 (25-22, 26-28, 25-10, 25-20)
Brazosport 3, La Marque 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-20)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
