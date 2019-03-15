Score and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
Ball High 3, Galena Park 2
GALVESTON
Trenton Lawrence's walk-off sacrifice fly helped the Tors bounce back to snatch their first district win of the season at home on Thursday afternoon.
The first batter in the bottom of the first and top of the second for each team helped set the stage for early runs.
Chris Orton smoked a double and advanced to second on a wild pitch allowing Trent Raschke to drive Orton in with a single.
Galena Park responded with back-to-back doubles by Arnulfo Garcia and Adam Salinas (RBI), a passed ball and a one-out RBI single by Cipriano Ayala.
The Tors used their legs and help from Galena Park to tie the game in the bottom of the third. Orton led off with a single, advanced to second on a passed ball, and Edgar Salinas hustled out a bunt single advancing Orton to third. Then, a Yellowjacket fielding error on a Raschke bunt allowed Orton to scamper home.
In the bottom of the seventh, Spencer Addison smacked a leadoff double to left on the first pitch and was then sacrificed to third by Thomas Farmer.
Not only did this setup Lawrence’s heroics (walk-off sac fly scoring Addison), but Lawrence ended up with the win on the mound as he was able to work around two two-out walks in one inning of relief in the top of the seventh.
Orton had game-highs in two categories for the Tors with two hits and two runs.
Jonathan Enriquez was solid on the mound for Ball High, going six innings of two-run ball with five hits, three walks and three strikeouts.
Ball High (1-1 in District 22-5A) will tangle with Crosby (1-1) on the road 6 p.m. Tuesday.
