Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 10, Brazoswood 9
CLUTE
The comeback cardiac ‘Cats had a rally to remember with six runs in the top of the seventh inning to come away with a wild win at Brazoswood on Thursday night.
Trailing 9-4 heading into the top of the seventh, the never-say-die Clear Creek squad got the scoring started with an RBI sac fly from Noah Johnson, and then scored five more runs with two outs in the innings.
An error extended the game, and then Matt Johnson made the Buccaneers pay for their miscue with a two-run double. After Lane Brewster loaded the bases with a walk, Cole Earley raked a two-run single, and then following a double steal, Brewster scored the game-winning run by stealing home plate.
Clear Creek’s other runs came in top of the fourth on back-to-back two-out bases-loaded walks and on an RBI sac fly from Earley in the top of the third.
Logging multi-hit games were Brewster (2-for-2, two RBIs, three runs, five steals) and Wyatt Easter (2-for-4, one run, two steals).
The Wildcats (4-3 in district) will look to ride the momentum into their next game 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Dickinson (5-2).
Dickinson 4, Clear Falls 1
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators got off to a fast start and rode a solid complete-game pitching performance from Edwin Lue for a win over the Clear Falls Knights at home Thursday night.
All of Dickinson’s three runs in the bottom of the first scored with two outs, as Jose Villalobos extended the inning with a four-pitch walk, and then Daniel Bell lined an RBI single. After a run scored on an error, Thomas Guerra drew a bases-loaded walk for a 3-0 lead.
Korey Cooper tacked on a run for the Gators with an RBI sac fly in the bottom of the sixth.
Tristan Zarella laced an RBI single for Clear Falls in the top of the seventh, but with the bases loaded and one out, Dickinson escaped the jam by inducing a pop out and a fly out.
The Knights’ Max Williams (2-for-4) had a multi-hit game.
Lue (seven innings, six hits, one run, two walks, one strikeout) picked up the win on the mound.
Both teams return to the field 6 p.m. Tuesday. Dickinson (5-2 in district) will be at Clear Creek (4-3), and Clear Falls (3-4) hosts Clear Brook (6-1).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 12, Goose Creek Memorial 0 (6 innings)
BAYTOWN
Two Friendswood pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter and the Mustangs pounded out plenty of runs for a run-rule victory Thursday night at Goose Creek Memorial.
Jaxson Burch (5.1 innings, no hits, no runs, six walks, six strikeouts) picked up the win on the mound, while Griffin Kasemeyer closed out the game with back-to-back strikeouts.
Leading the Mustangs’ offense were Kevin Newkirk (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run), Caden Montemayor (2-for-2, two RBIs, three runs), Dylan Maxcey (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Michael Wright (2-for-4, two RBIs, two runs).
Still undefeated on the season, Friendswood will look to stay unbeaten 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against a tough La Porte team.
Santa Fe 3, Baytown Sterling 2
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians scored a dramatic walk-off victory Thursday night at home against Sterling for a crucial district win.
After each team scored a run apiece in the first inning, Sterling went ahead 2-1 in the top of the seventh, only to see the Indians plate two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Kyeler Thompson led Santa Fe by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a triple.
Brandon Vassallo (seven innings, nine hits, two runs, one walk, four strikeouts) picked up the win on the mound.
The Indians have a bye Tuesday before returning to action 6 p.m. next Friday against Texas City at Robinson Stadium.
