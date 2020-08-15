HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs couldn’t overcome the injury bug in their Saturday afternoon home match against Brazosport, falling to the Lady Exporters by the scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-20.
“We were without one of our top back-row players; my setter had a slight injury, and knowing that, the girls didn’t play to their maximum,” Hitchcock head volleyball coach Ashlyn Ramsey said. “They let it get to their heads, which should not have happened. A lot of good stuff did happen, but not enough to be successful.”
The biggest moment of the match for the Hitchcock side came in the third set, as the Lady Bulldogs fought to extend the match. Trailing 20-14, Hitchcock reeled off six unanswered points to put the squad in position to take the set.
“I think they like pressure because it seems to me that once it’s turned on, they respond better,” Ramsey said. “So, we have to figure out how to start with the pressure that they like at the end at the very beginning.”
Three consecutive errors from Brazosport opened the door for Hitchcock’s late rally, and a kill from Dominique Beasley trimmed the Lady Exporters’ lead to 20-18. Two more Brazosport miscues prompted a timeout, out of which the Lady Exporters came firing on all cylinders.
Two emphatic kills from Treanna Johnson and another from Aja Gore restored Brazosport’s lead, and a big block from Gore at the net provided the match-clinching point.
After an ace from Hitchcock’s Amani Williams tied the opening set at 2-2, five errors and a pair of Gore kills saw Brazosport score seven unanswered points to take control of the first frame. Jerrilee Shadden had three aces — the third for set point — to highlight Brazosport’s effort in the first set.
A Sanaa Scott kill gave the Lady Bulldogs a 1-0 lead to start the second set, but back-to-back kills from Gore gave Brazosport a lead it would not relent. Leading 13-11, an 8-1 run blew the set wide open for the Lady Exporters. Shadden had two more aces during the key run, which was capped off by a Johnson kill.
Scott’s three kills, Abigail Armacost’s four blocks and Jaiden Dotson’s three digs marked the top individual efforts in the match for Hitchcock.
