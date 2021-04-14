Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 7, Dickinson 2
DICKINSON
The Clear Springs Chargers got a stern challenge from the Dickinson Lady Gators on the road Tuesday night, but took over the game late to come away with a win and remain undefeated on the season.
Trailing 2-0, the Chargers took the lead with a three-run top of the fourth inning, and then padded their advantage with three more runs in the top of the fifth and a final one in the top of the sixth.
In the top of the fourth, Claire Pollack hit a one-out RBI double, advanced to third base on an error and scored on a passed ball to tie the score 2-2. With two outs, an error extended the frame, and the Demi Elder came through in the clutch with an RBI single for the go-ahead run.
Clear Springs added to its lead in the top of the fifth on RBI doubles from Kelly Baker and Brooke Boetjer and a run-scoring error in the top of the sixth, and then plated the game’s final run when Emma King tripled and then rounded the bases on an error.
The Lady Gators scored both their runs in the bottom of the first. Emma Garcia led off with a walk, Kayden Henry followed with a double, and then both runners scored on a pair of errors for a 2-0 lead that ended the night for Clear Springs’ starting pitcher early.
But, the Chargers’ stalwart ace Emma Strood was inserted into the game and threw seven innings of shutout softball. Strood struck out an astounding 18 batters and surrendered just three base hits and no walks.
Elder (2-for-4, one RBI) and Strood (2-for-4) had multi-hit games for Clear Springs.
Both teams are set to close out their regular seasons 6:30 p.m. Friday. Clear Springs (11-0 in district) will be at Clear Brook (2-9), while Dickinson (5-6) will have a game with playoff implications at Clear Lake (4-7).
Clear Falls 6, Clear Creek 4
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights rallied from behind in the top of the seventh inning for a quality road win over the Clear Creek Wildcats on Tuesday night.
With two outs and two runners on in the top of the seventh and trailing 4-3, Aly Ciurca raked a two-run double to give the Knights the lead, and then Abby McEntire followed with an RBI single for an insurance run.
Lexi Hope hit a one-out single for Clear Creek in the bottom of the seventh, but the final two batters were retired on a groundout and a fly-out to end the game.
In what would become a back-and-forth game, the Wildcats struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first on RBI doubles from Darrah Rooth and Hope.
Clear Falls got on the board in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from Jaden Barefield, and then took a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth when Kylie Denaro smacked a two-out RBI triple and later scored on an error.
Clear Creek bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth when Amiyah Burgess hit an RBI single, stole second base and scored on an error.
Recording multi-hit games were McEntire (2-for-5, one RBI) and Mikaela Chavez (2-for-4, one run) for Clear Falls, and Burgess (2-for-4, one RBI, two runs), Rooth (2-for-4, one run) and Hope (2-for-4, one RBI) for Clear Creek.
Brynn Glidewell (seven innings, nine hits, three earned runs, two strikeouts) was the game’s winning pitcher.
Clear Falls (3-8 in district) ends its year 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Brazoswood (9-2). Clear Creek finishes the regular season with a 5-7 record in 24-6A, and can clinch a playoff berth with a Dickinson (5-6) win over Clear Lake (4-7) on Friday.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 16, Ball High 0 (4 innings)
GALVESTON
Santa Fe pitcher Sidne Peters was a passed ball on a swinging third strike shy of her second consecutive perfect game, as the Lady Indians made short work of the Ball High Lady Tors on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians blitzed the Lady Tors with nine runs in the top of the first inning to put the game away early.
Santa Fe’s first 11 batters all reached safely on seven singles, two doubles, an error and a walk to score nine runs with no outs. Driving in runs were Makenna Mitchell (RBI single), Reese Reyna (two-run double), Peters (two-run single), Kailey Jones (two-run single), Rylie Bouvier (RBI double) and Ryleigh Mata (RBI single).
Santa Fe plated four more runs in the top of the second on an RBI triple from Brooklyn Spencer, a two-run home run from Sidne Peters and a solo home run from Bouvier.
Three runs in the top of the fourth capped off the Lady Indians scoring, as Peters led off with a home run, Ciara Trahan knocked in a run on a groundout and Mata raked an RBI single.
Peters struck out the first 12 batters she faced before the game ended on a groundout, and also led the offense by going 3-for-3 at the plate with five RBIs and two runs.
Also logging multi-hit games for the Lady Indians were Trahan (3-for-4, one RBI, one run), Bouvier (3-for-3, two RBIs, three runs), Mata (2-for-4, two RBIs, one run) and Reyna (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs).
Both teams are back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday. Santa Fe (13-1 in district) hosts Goose Creek Memorial (3-11), while Ball High (4-11) will be at Texas City (6-8).
Friendswood 13, Baytown Lee 0 (5 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs overwhelmed Lee behind the lights-out pitching of Janelle Wilson and a seven-run bottom of the fourth inning for a home win Tuesday night.
Already ahead 6-0, Wilson laced a one-out RBI, and three more runs scored on a fielder’s choice and consecutive bases-loaded walks for a 10-0 lead. Carli Foster then smacked a two-run double, and Lanie Schaeffer lifted an RBI sac fly for the game’s final run.
Friendswood got onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run from Schaeffer, and then plated four more runs in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Lauren Adams, a run-scoring passed ball, an RBI single from Carol Langston and an RBI single from Maddie Wilson.
Janelle Wilson surrendered only one hit and one walk and struck out 14 batters in her five innings of work.
Schaeffer (2-for-4, three RBIs, two runs) and Maddie Wilson (2-for-2, one RBI, one run) had multi-hit games for Friendswood.
The Lady Mustangs (12-2 in district) will look to keep rolling 6:30 p.m. Friday at Manvel (9-5).
Bye:
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.