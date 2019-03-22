Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 7, Crosby 2
FRIENDSWOOD
Behind Chloe Riassetto’s overall strong performance Friendswood defeated Crosby at home on Friday night.
The first two Lady Mustang batters of the game helped Friendswood to strike first as K.K. Esparza smacked an RBI double to center, scoring Tricia Yarotsky (single).
Friendswood added two more runs in the second inning helped by back-to back Crosby fielding errors to start the inning. Yarotsky added a sacrifice fly in the inning.
A leadoff single by Riassetto and a fielding error on a Bayleigh Lay bunt had Friendswood in business in the bottom of the third. Elizabeth Higgins then smoked a two-run double, making the score 5-0. Another error led to a Friendswood run in the fourth as Reagan Jones’s leadoff bunt was misfielded.
After a Haven Franks sacrifice, Esparza delivered a run-scoring single.
Riassetto was dominant in the circle for the Lady Mustangs as she struck out 15 in seven innings, walked four, and the only Crosby hit of the night was a big one, as Jenna Johnson smacked a two-run homer in the sixth inning.
Yarotsky used her legs to score Friendswood’s final run as she hustled out a one-out bunt single, stole second base, and scampered home on a Riassetto single.
Riassetto was 4-for-4 batting. Esparza and Yarotsky both had two hits for the Lady Mustangs.
Friendswood (7-0 in District 22-5A) will start the second half of district play on Tuesday as they host Baytown Lee (0-5). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
TAPPS FINAL SCORE
O’Connell 14, Clear Lake Grace Christian 2 (6 innings)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
