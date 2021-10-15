Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Springs 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats were on point as they swept their season series in a 24-6A showdown against their rival Clear Springs Chargers on the road with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-21 victory Friday night.
Leading the Wildcats to glory were Olivia Jones (12 kills), Brooke Morgan (11 kills), Bella Woodard (11 kills), Reaghan Thompson (eight kills, three blocks), Briana Zamora (20 digs) and Emma Boland (22 assists, 13 digs, three aces).
Top performers for the Chargers were Carissa Young (12 kills, five blocks), Ashley Richardson (nine kills, 17 assists) and Tali Lew (12 digs).
Both teams are back on the court 6 p.m. Friday. Clear Creek (9-1 in district) hosts Clear Lake (1-8), while Clear Springs (7-2) looks to bounce back at Brazoswood (4-5).
Other score:
Clear Falls 3, Clear Lake 2 (N/A)
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Baytown Lee 0
FRIENDSWOOD
Ahead of a 22-5A showdown Tuesday at Manvel, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs cruised to a 25-16, 25-11, 25-11 win Friday night on their home floor.
The Lady Mustangs were led by Sarah Sitton (13 kills), Andi Vaught (10 digs) and Megan Hubbard (34 assists).
Friendswood’s (11-2 in district) match at Manvel (14-0) is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.
Santa Fe 3, Ball High 2
GALVESTON
On the road and missing starters Kenzie Smith, Dru Hawkins and Heidi Hillman, the Santa Fe Lady Indians gutted out a 21-25, 25-23, 25-13, 20-25, 15-11 win over the Ball High Lady Tors on Friday night.
Statistics for the Lady Indians weren’t available.
Maggie Farmer led the Lady Tors with 13 kills, while Charli Dean added eight kills. Sterling Lindamood chipped in five kills, five aces and 4.5 blocks, and sister Kate Lindamood had four blocks. On defense, Sara Gabriel had an eye-popping 44 digs. Sunny Jo Higgins added 25 digs, and Farmer had an additional 21 digs.
Both sides return to action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Santa Fe (11-2 in district) are at home against Goose Creek Memorial (3-10), while Ball High (5-9) makes the short trip to Texas City (3-10).
NON-DISTRICT
Houston St. Agnes 3, Dickinson 2
DICKINSON
An open-date tuneup didn’t go the way of the Dickinson Lady Gators on Friday night, as they were bested at home against St. Agnes by the scores of 25-20, 25-17, 24-26, 16-25 and 15-12.
Leaders for the Lady Gators were Madison Spells (11 kills), Brandolyn Freeman (eight kills, four blocks), Callie Boone (eight kills, 10 digs), Elaina Spriggins (33 assists), Bailey Wilson (10 digs) and Lydia Baines (four aces).
Dickinson (3-6 in District 24-6A) looks to rebound 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Brook (1-9)
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.